Dan's Cover Artist Harry Benson Discusses Photographing The Beatles

August 30, 2024, Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Harry Benson featuring The Beatles, Courtesy Contessa Gallery

The cover of the 2024 Labor Day issue of Dan’s Papers features an eye-catching photo of The Beatles by world-renowned photographer Harry Benson, courtesy of Contessa Gallery Southampton. Here, Benson and Contessa Gallery owner/founder Steve Hartman discuss the cover photo and the exhibition of Benson’s work at Contessa Gallery Southampton August 31–September 1.

Harry Benson & Steve Hartman Discuss The Beatles & More

What can you tell our readers about your photo “The Pillow Fight, George V Hotel, Paris, January 1964” seen on this week’s cover?

Harry Benson: It was 3 a.m. after a concert at the Olympia Theater in Paris. All four Beatles had so much pent-up energy after their performance, yet they really couldn’t go out because they would be mobbed. So, we were sitting around talking and drinking. Their manager, Brian Epstein, burst into their suite at the George V Hotel to tell them “I Want to Hold Your Hand” was headed to number one on the American charts, which meant they were going to America to be on The Ed Sullivan Show. And I was going with them. America had always fascinated me.

Ever since I was a boy in Glasgow, Scotland watching James Cagney gangster movies, I knew that was where I wanted to be. … They were excited about having a number one hit in America. I had heard the Beatles talking about a pillow fight they had a few nights before, so I suggested it. I thought it would be a good photo to celebrate. At first, they said OK, but then John said, no, it would make them look silly, so that was that. Then John slipped up behind Paul and hit him over the head with a pillow, spilling his drink, and the fun began.

How is this photo of The Beatles representative of your perspective as a photographer?

HB: Catching on film what is actually happening rather than taking a posed photograph in a studio is what I want to achieve. I like to photograph people in their own environment, too, as they feel more relaxed and will let down their guard.

Steve Hartman: Harry Benson’s photographic style is marked by its spontaneity, directness and emotional depth. He is known for his ability to capture candid moments that reveal the true nature of his subjects, whether they are world leaders, celebrities or ordinary people.

Benson’s approach to photography is deeply rooted in his background as a journalist — he believes in telling the story as it unfolds, without artifice or manipulation. Benson often works quickly and unobtrusively, allowing his subjects to forget about the camera and act naturally. This method has resulted in some of the most iconic images of the 20th and 21st centuries, images that are both visually striking and emotionally resonant. His use of natural light, dynamic composition and a keen sense of timing have made his photographs instantly recognizable.

What sets Benson apart from other photographers with similarly star-studded portfolios?

SH: Harry has photographed politicians, actors and musicians, and is the only photographer to have taken photographs of the past 13 U.S. presidents, beginning with Dwight D. Eisenhower and going all the way up to Joe Biden. His work has been so extensive, prolific and important. He was awarded a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Benson’s photographs have graced the pages of the most influential magazines and newspapers of the 20th century. He has photographed many of the century’s key figures and has documented some of the most decisive moments in history, such as the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr.

Harry Benson has an uncanny instinct for what makes a great photograph. He has a wonderful eye and is more perceptive than anyone I know. Harry’s photographs come alive with movement and energy. Look at his portraits — take for example the Kate Moss photo in the upcoming exhibition at Contessa Gallery.

HB: I spotted her (Kate Moss) from across the room the minute I walked backstage at Vivienne Westwood’s runway show in Paris in 1993. She kept looking at me, basically she was giving me a good photograph.

When did Contessa Gallery begin showcasing the work of Benson, and when will the next exhibition of his work take place?

SH: We had our first Harry Benson show 11 years ago, and now we have this major exhibition in our new 7,000-square-foot gallery in Southampton. Join us for our Harry Benson Exhibition in Southampton from August 31–September 30 with artist receptions on Saturday, August 31 from 5–9 p.m. and Sunday, September 1 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

An interesting note about an upcoming exhibition opening on October 23 in Washington, D.C. titled Harry Benson: Washington, D.C. with 150 of Harry’s photographs at The Gallery at Capital One Arena, a permanent exhibition space in Washington, D.C., like the Southampton Art Center. I hope when your readers visit D.C., they will stop by to see 50 years of Harry’s photographs relevant to Washington, D.C. including photographs the last 13 U.S. presidents and their families.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional info about upcoming Contessa Gallery exhibitions/projects?

SH: We have some special events planned for the rest of this season to be announced soon, and then on to the prestigious Art Miami from December 3–8, where we will have the largest exhibition platform of the week with three booths, two solo shows and 2,500 square feet of space!

Contessa Gallery is located at 9 Main Street, Southampton. For more info, visit contessagallery.com.

-PARTNER CONTENT