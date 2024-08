Eastport Fire Department Hosts Chicken and Lobster Barbecue

Bradley Dunn, Rob Navril, Paul Massey Courtesy of Westhampton Beach Fire Department Chris Bancroft, Phil Tortorice, Bidzna Gochiladze Courtesy of Westhampton Beach Fire Department Dakota and Chris Murray Courtesy of Westhampton Beach Fire Department Teri Kostuk, Paul Sweeny Courtesy of Westhampton Beach Fire Department

The Eastport Fire Department hosted its annual chicken and lobster barbecue, drawing a crowd in support of the department’s fundraising efforts.

The event offered the option of grilled chicken and fresh lobster, prepared by the firefighters themselves.