Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Honest Man Hospitality's Opening Ceremony

Honest Man Hospitality’s Opening Ceremony Cocktail

Honest Man Hospitality Group — operators of Nick & Toni’s, TownLine BBQ, Rowdy Hall, La Fondita and Coche Comedor — want to help you celebrate the Paris 2024 Olympics with The Opening Ceremony Cocktail. A true tribute to host country France, this Champagne cocktail is the perfect pairing while watching the games!

Honest Man Hospitality’s Opening Ceremony

Ingredients:

4 oz Jean-Yves Pérard Champagne Brut NV

1 oz Lillet Blanc

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 tsp Demerara sugar

1 Big Lemon Peel

Directions:

1. Spoon in Demerara sugar, dash with bitters and add Lillet.

2. Stir well to incorporate sugar as much as possible, then top with Champagne.

3. Hang lemon peel on rim of glass with cut made by paring knife.

Enjoy!