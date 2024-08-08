Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County Visits the Hamptons

Susan and Richard Friedman Juliet and Joshua Berkowitz and Lisa Tananbaum Hilarie and Mitchell Morgan Jared Seligman & Max Schapiro Stacey and Michael Bennett Susan and Morris Mark Brenda Axelrod, Phyllis Berman, Betty Pantirer Schwartz, and Helene Kaplan Phylis Fogelson and Susan Mark Jacqueline Friedman Brogadir, Richard Friedman, and Susan Friedman Steven and Lisa Tananbaum Susan and Jeffrey Stern Steven Tananbaum and Richard Friedman Linda Golden, Ronda Starr and Ray Golden David Windreich and Jason Kalisman

Nearly 75 guests gathered for a beautiful evening in the Hamptons as Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County visited The Bridge Golf Club in Bridgehampton on Thursday, August 1. Hosted by Susan and Richard A. Friedman, the Jewish Palm Beach event provided an opportunity to thank its dedicated supporters, highlight the significant work led by its Palm Beach Center to Combat Antisemitism & Hatred, and provide a preview of what’s anticipated for the 2024-2025 season for one of the fastest growing Jewish communities in North America.

With the war in Israel and rising antisemitism, the Palm Beach Center’s work was a central focus of the evening. The Center, co-chaired by Richard A. Friedman and Steven Tananbaum, is focused on combating antisemitism and rising hate throughout Palm Beach County through advocacy, leadership, security and educational outreach. This initiative has become the model for other communities across the country.

During the evening, Federation’s Executive Vice President Matthew Kernkraut shared major successes from the past year, including a Community Leaders Tour to Israel for non-Jewish leaders, grants to increase security at Jewish schools and institutions, and advocacy to create stronger legal consequences for hate speech. Jason Taubman Kalisman, the recent recipient of Federation’s 2024 Robert S. and Ceil N. Levy Leadership Award as well as one of the Center’s Cornerstone Founders, highlighted his commitment and dedication to fighting rising antisemitism in Palm Beach County.

The evening also featured guest speaker, Dara Horn, author of People Love Dead Jews.

To learn more about Federation, its impact, signature events for the 2024-2025 season, and how you can support the Jewish community, visit jewishpb.org.