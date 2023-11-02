Palm Beach Reacts to Israel-Hamas War

JCRC | Israel Solidarity Gathering

In the month since the Israel-Hamas war began, Palm Beach area residents, advocacy groups and businesses have rallied and donated to show support for those affected by the conflict.

Among the efforts were a Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County rally in Boca Raton and Boca Raton West Palm Beach’s Sushi by Boū donating two days worth of profits to Israel Friends.

“Just as we are here together tonight, this is how we must remain,” said Matt Levin, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. “There is no path forward except together, holding onto each other in love, and working together to rise above any form of hate, antisemitism, and terror.”

Other organizations have also stepped up to support victims of the ongoing conflict. One of those groups is the Palm Beach Synagogue. Rabbis Moshe Scheiner, Yosef Rice, Shneor Minsky and Leibel Shmotkin are currently in Israel, helping support businesses, distribute toys for children and provide encouraging messages for residents.

While some encouragements were written by soldiers, others were written on October 10 from the Synagogue’s “We Stand with Israel” event. The synagogue is also accepting donations for various charities, providing resources to efforts on the ground, emergency support and bereavement.

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County said it has received funding from almost 2,000 donors who have contributed over $5 million to its Israel Terror Relief Fund, which goes toward providing basic needs, evacuation help, trauma relief and medical services to those affected.

Some other venues are making their own unique ways to show support, such as Way Beyond Bagels. The Boca Raton location is making blue and white bagels, and all proceeds from bagels will go to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee. The store will continue to produce the bagels as long as there is a need.