Mark Badgley Discusses His Hampton Classic Poster & Dan's Cover Art

August 23, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Mark Badgley

This week’s cover of Dan’s Papers features “10” by Mark Badgley, the artwork selected for the official poster of the 2024 Hampton Classic Horse Show. Clearly a talented artist, Badgley is best known as an accomplished equestrian and fashion designer, cofounding the Badgley Mischka fashion label with his partner James Mischka in 1988.

Here, Badgley discusses the inspirations for his chic cover/poster art, how he developed his style and more.

A Conversation with Mark Badgley

What inspired you to create your “10” artwork selected for the Hampton Classic poster, and what’s the significance of its title?

“10” was inspired after years of showing at the Hampton Classic. I would pass by the pony ring when an undersaddle class was in session and ponder how the judge could choose the one winner. The ring would be full of such gorgeous quality specimens —

every other pony was a 10!

How would you describe the art style seen in “10,” and how did you develop such techniques?

My style is eclectic; a bit unorthodox. It is fast and stylized, which works for me — I’m usually sketching fashion, and the change of subject here is a welcome diversion. “10” is a collaged piece of paper, ink, marker, pencil, pastel and watercolor — I was basically pulling from every medium that I love to work in.

Why is “10” an ideal choice for a Hampton Classic poster, and what motivated you to submit it?

I worked on a series of equestrian pieces that combined different media to try to capture some of the aspects of the horse world, my favorite lifetime passion. I thought that “10” would be very inspirational and a bit of an insider take on the show, and fun for the poster.

Will you be attending the 2024 Hampton Classic, and if so, what are you most looking forward to about the event?

I was lucky enough to show at the Hampton Classic for 25 years — it has always been my favorite show of the year, and I still always try to attend. I will be there this year — looking forward to the best way to wrap up the summer!

To learn more about Badgley Mischka, visit badgleymischka.com.

And for information about the Hampton Classic Horse Show, visit hamptonclassic.com.