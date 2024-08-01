Meryl Streep Narrates American Humane's New Documentary “Escape from Extinction Rewilding”

Meryl Streep will narrate American Humane’s new documentary “Escape from Extinction Rewilding,” Photo: Getty Images

Palm Beach-based American Humane, the nation’s first humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare practices, has announced that award-winning actress Meryl Streep will narrate their upcoming documentary, Escape from Extinction Rewilding. The sequel to the 2020 documentary Escape from Extinction will open theatrically nationwide on September 27.

Directed and produced by Matthew Brady through MRB Productions, Escape from Extinction Rewilding will be released in more than 100 theaters by distributor Joe Garel and his Western Film Services label. The documentary highlights rewilding as a sustainable solution for global conservation efforts, emphasizing the restoration and protection of natural ecosystems by allowing them to return to their wild state. This involves reintroducing native species, especially apex predators and keystone species, to restore ecological balance and biodiversity.

Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane and executive producer of the film, praised Streep’s involvement, stating, “This documentary, featuring the powerful narration of Meryl Streep, not only brings the significance of rewilding to light but also highlights that you can’t protect what you don’t love, and you can’t love what you don’t know. We are profoundly thankful to Meryl for lending her voice to this critical story of survival, inspiring countless others to become advocates for animal welfare.”

Streep, widely regarded as one of the greatest performers of her generation, has a career spanning over five decades. She has received numerous accolades, including a record 21 Oscar nominations, winning three, and 32 Golden Globe nominations, winning eight. She is also a committed advocate for protecting endangered species. By narrating Escape from Extinction Rewilding, Streep continues her support for biodiversity conservation and the protection of endangered species.

