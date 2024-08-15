Miami Chains CEO Ashley Finestone Talks Dan's White Party

Miami Chains CEO Ashley Finestone is bringing her fabulous products to Dan’s White Party — the epic culmination of the Dan’s Taste series, hosted by celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli at the renowned hotspot Gurney’s Montauk this Saturday, August 17.

Wear your hottest whites and enjoy top cuisine from the East End headlined by Gurney’s renowned chefs. Sip smooth cocktails, wines and beer while overlooking the ocean and dance the night away enjoying a cool ocean breeze.

Learn more about Dan’s White Party and get tickets, including special VIP experiences, at DansTaste.com

A Chat with Miami Chains CEO Ashley Finestone

How did you get into this line of work?

I began my company at the start of the pandemic with Mask Chains. They were super stylish and functional at the time, demand grew, so did our designs, I found myself with a full-on company, online store, nonstop sales, showrooms to represent the brand, retailers carrying the brand.

What specific themes or concepts do you think your business will add to the event?

Our brand slogan is WEAR. EVERYWHERE. As soon as guests will use our chains at the White Party, they will see how fashionably handsfree they can be, having their phone simply and effortlessly around their wrist to capture the night and not miss a moment of Dan’s Taste event.

Can you describe any unique or standout elements that will be featured by your business at the event?

Our fabulous phone chains attach to any and all cell phones regardless of make or case. Guests will be wearing them RIGHT AWAY! They will be able to see the simple two-step attachment instructions on the co-branded ‘Dan’s Taste x Miami Chains & Co.’

Describe your product in five words.

Fashionable. Functional. Addicting. Effortless. Chic.

If your company was a signature cocktail or dish, what would it be called and what would the drink/plate be?

Finest-One would be the name of my dish because it is my last name split up. It would be a dark chocolate molten cake with coffee ice cream because I have major sweet tooth!

miamichainsco.com