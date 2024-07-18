Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s White Party 2024 Brings Elegance & Flavor to the East End

Dan’s Taste at Gurney’s (East 27 Creative)

Experience an unforgettable evening of seaside elegance at the Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s White Party, where the East End’s finest gather for a night of gourmet bites, ocean views and vibrant entertainment with DJ Theo and live music.

Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s White Party is the epic culmination of the 2024 Dan’s Taste Summer Series. Wear your hottest whites and enjoy top cuisine from the East End headlined by Gurney’s renowned chefs. Sip a plethora of spectacular cocktails, wines and beer while overlooking the ocean and dancing the night away.

“The ocean view at Gurney’s is iconic! Dan’s is thrilled to partner with the resort and co-host the inaugural Dan’s Taste White Party. The event will have the finest cocktails, delicious bites and a perfect sunset over the ocean. It is the ultimate punctuation mark to an incredible series!” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, SVP Events.

Celebrity Chef Alex Guarnaschelli will host the epic beachfront bash Saturday, August 17 at Gurney’s Montauk.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to host the upcoming Dan’s Taste event and to be a part of the inaugural Dan’s White Party at Gurneys,” said Celebrity Chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

Tickets include all food, drinks and entertainment. Silver ticket includes a walk around tasting from 7-9 p.m. VIP Gold tickets include early entry to the special evening and a sizzling beach AfterParty 6-10 p.m. The ultra luxe platinum VIP tickets include early entry, a beach AfterParty and a sit down lobster dinner with very limited availability.

Participating purveyors include Chef Shawn Osbey, Gurney’s Montauk, Hamptons Catered Affairs, Insatiable Eats, Newlight Breadworks, Passmore Caviar, Shinnecock Lobster Factory Express, The Biscotti Company and Vin Sur Vingt wine bar.

“This year I’m showcasing all three of my brands at the annual Dans Paper Summer events including Barrila’s Pastaria, Insatiable Eats Catering and the Shinnecock Lobster Factory,” said Chef Marco Barrila. “Participating in the Dan’s Taste events every year gives us adrenaline and excitement with people lining up to taste my food. Also it’s nice to serve the community using fresh local Long Island ingredients in the summer. We are really thrilled for the next upcoming White Party at Gurney’s. See you there!”

“Manhattan Beer is proud to be a partner with Dan’s Taste for more than 10 years” Jennifer Bergson, director of marketing and business development at Manhattan Beer. “We love showcasing our premier brands like Corona Sunbrew, Blue Moon and Fresca Mixed at the most coveted food and drink series in the Hamptons.”

Sponsoring the event are Adamas, Blacklane, Blue Moon, Cadillac, The Cocktail Collection, Corona Sunbrew, Delola, Dillon’s Small Batch, Don Julio Rosado, Great Jones, Ciroc Limonata, Grey/Ven, Long Island Ice & Fuel Corp., The Loyal Nine, Mannya Cocktails, My/Mo Mochi, National Event Connection, Preferred Events, Sparkling Pointe, and Wilmington Trust.

“Adamas is thrilled to be partnering for the third year with Dan’s Taste,” said Therese Corriente, president of MeyCor LLC. “Our company has gained significant exposure and contacts through our participation. This year we are thrilled to bring our flavored Pisco to the Dan’s White Party. Can’t wait to hear which one is everyone’s favorite!”

“Great Jones is thrilled to be partnering for the second year with Dan’s Taste and look forward to sharing our New York made whiskey and signature cocktails with all guests at the Dan’s White Party,” said Danielle Katz, Senior Brand Manager Great Jones Distilling Company.

Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s White Party is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Gurney’s Montauk, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. For more information, visit DansTaste.com.