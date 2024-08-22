Mounts Botanical Garden Offers a Robust September Lineup

The metal hippo at Mounts

September is always a very busy time for plant lovers, and this year Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden is planning multiple horticultural classes and events to celebrate both National Honey Month and Self-Care Awareness Month—including the always popular, two-day Plant-a-Palooza Exotics & Orchids Plant Sale.

“As summer fades and fall arrives in all of its verdant glory, we continue to offer exciting and elevated programming of both new and traditional events—all at our beautiful 20-acre oasis, located just minutes from downtown West Palm Beach,” Mounts Interim Co-Director Misty Stoller says. “September is also the perfect time to check out our new family of seven life-sized metal animals, including three giraffes, two elephants, and both a hippo and a lion.”

From the first day of the month forward, the list of September events and activities at Mounts is lengthy and robust, with everything from bansai classes and honey bees, to tai chi, watercolor painting and moon rituals, to name a few. Find the complete calendar of exciting things to do at mounts.org/events/month/2024-09

Located in West Palm Beach, Mounts Botanical Garden is currently open to the Public Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with last entry at 2 p.m.), and the daily admission rate has been lowered to $15 for adults; $12 for seniors, college students and military with IDs; $7 for ages 6–17; and free for children under age 6. The traditional rates at Mounts will resume on October 1.

Visit mounts.org.