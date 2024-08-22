Dan's Papers Palm Beach

Mounts Botanical Garden Offers a Robust September Lineup

By
2 minute 08/22/2024
The metal hippo at Mounts Botanical Garden
The metal hippo at Mounts

September is always a very busy time for plant lovers, and this year Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden is planning multiple horticultural classes and events to celebrate both National Honey Month and Self-Care Awareness Month—including the always popular, two-day Plant-a-Palooza Exotics & Orchids Plant Sale.

Mike Sands will show off his orchids at Mounts Botanical Garden
Mike Sands will show off his orchids at Mounts Botanical Garden

“As summer fades and fall arrives in all of its verdant glory, we continue to offer exciting and elevated programming of both new and traditional events—all at our beautiful 20-acre oasis, located just minutes from downtown West Palm Beach,” Mounts Interim Co-Director Misty Stoller says. “September is also the perfect time to check out our new family of seven life-sized metal animals, including three giraffes, two elephants, and both a hippo and a lion.”

From the first day of the month forward, the list of September events and activities at Mounts is lengthy and robust, with everything from bansai classes and honey bees, to tai chi, watercolor painting and moon rituals, to name a few. Find the complete calendar of exciting things to do at mounts.org/events/month/2024-09

Joanna Diamond will teach guests about bees and honey at Mounts Botanical Garden
Joanna Diamond will teach guests about bees and honey

Located in West Palm Beach, Mounts Botanical Garden is currently open to the Public Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with last entry at 2 p.m.), and the daily admission rate has been lowered to $15 for adults; $12 for seniors, college students and military with IDs; $7 for ages 6–17; and free for children under age 6. The traditional rates at Mounts will resume on October 1.

Visit mounts.org.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles