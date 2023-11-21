Mounts Botanical Garden Creates Unique Holiday Trees for Christmas

Holiday Bromeliad Tree at Mounts Botanical Garden (Courtesy of Mounts Botanical Garden)

Mounts Botanical Garden is embracing the season with its new exhibition, Tropical Holiday Trees at Mounts, featuring two framed, 8-15-foot trees designed by the Mounts horticulture team and installed with dozens of colorful bromeliads and other tropical botanicals — all just a few minutes from downtown West Palm Beach.

In addition, the popular “Stickwork” sculpture by internationally acclaimed artist Patrick Dougherty has also been adorned in holiday décor. These festive colorful displays will be on view through the end of the year, with the final day on Sunday, December 31.

“Both of these seasonal exhibits — the two decorated bromeliad trees and “Stickwork” — are perfect backdrops for family holiday photos; plus, the Mounts Gift Shop is now offering new holiday merchandise,” Mounts Curator-Director Rochelle Wolberg says.

“Speaking of “Stickwork,” Dougherty recently received the prestigious North Carolina Award, the state’s highest civilian honor recognizing significant contributions in the fields of fine arts, literature, public service, and science,” Wolberg adds. “Mounts Botanical Garden is very proud to be exhibiting this distinguished artist’s final large-scale “Stickwork” installation, which he constructed from 30,000 pounds of live willow branches.”

Tropical Holiday Trees at Mounts is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last entry at 3 p.m. (Mounts will be closed for Thanksgiving Thursday–Friday, November 23-24)

Tickets are available for purchase at the gate. Admission is free for Mounts members and children under 6; $15 for non-member adults; $12 for seniors 65+, college students, and military with ID; $7 for children 6-17. Ticket includes full Garden admission.

Learn more at mounts.org.