New Riverhead Police Chief to Host Meet and Greets

Riverhead Town Police photo

One of the first orders of business for the newly appointed chief of the Riverhead Town Police Department will be to meet directly with local residents to hear their questions and concerns.

The Riverhead Town Board unanimously voted to approve the promotion of Edward Frost from lieutenant to chief during a special meeting on July 31. Frost replaced retired Chief David Hegermiller, who was the town’s top cop for 22 years and served an additional two decades in the department.

“I couldn’t be happier about the appointment of Ed Frost to chief,” said Riverhead Town Supervisor Timothy Hubbard, who is a former town police officer. “There is no question in my mind he is the right person for the job, and I look forward to working with him as chief.”

Frost has scheduled three Meet the Chief events in which members of the community are invited to share any issues, ideas or concerns with the chief.

The first Meet The Chief is slated for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, September 7 at the Riverhead Senior Center, the second is set for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10 at Riverhead Town Hall, and the third is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, September 14 at Reilly Avenue Elementary School.