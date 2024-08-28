Event & Party Photos

Play for Pink at Hampton Hills Golf

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 08/28/2024

Ann Roth, Carolyn Gang, Gail Sitomer, Joanne PodellRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Audrey Laufer, Joyce Kramer, Randi Strauss, Rhonda MarinoffRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Beth Greenberg, Jennifer Klausner, Janice Mazza photo by Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com ©2024 robrich101@gmail.com 516-676-3939Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Bonnie Glasky,Lois Adams, Michele Lemoal-Gray, Sally ScrantonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Carol Wolfe, Marion Borko, Linda Cowley, Susie SteeleRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Debbi Melzer, Robin RapoportRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Debbie Bernstein, Patty Manoff, Marsha Rubenstein, Dori GallusRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Debbie Pianian, Susan Pine, Juliette Kleiman, Lynda JuristRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Elyse LacherRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Felice Seeman, Elyse Lacher, Carole Goldberger, Andrea NewburgerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Gail Perl, Helaine Strauss, Jane SpingarnRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Judy Goodman, Elise Udolf, Stacey Locker, Susan BergerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Julie Bradley, Eileen Kornfeld, Susan Rumph, Sadie MitnickueRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Lauren Gales, Marla Bornstein, Emily KramerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Leslie Harwood, Jane Sadaka, Lisa West, Jill BrauffmanRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Marion Garfield, Suzi Burman, Nancy Ronds, Jody BergerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Marjorie Grossman, Leslie Harwood, Jane Sadaka, Lisa CohenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Mindy Zakarin, Amy Carter, Jill Robbins, Arlene MarkRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Roni Rosenstock, Bernice Berman, Judi Brown, Beth VaronRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Rozzie Perlmutter, Brenda Axelrod, Sharon Golden, Roberta GreenbergRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Ruthie Beil, Robin Saltzman, Carol HornRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Sandi Nussbaum, Perl Lockwood, Jane Blum, Debbie PolkRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Sandy Block, Sandy Eisen, Michele Teitelbaum, Lori GottseganRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Shirley Vituli, Carolee Kass, Barbara Zand, Karen SilvermanRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Susan Claudio, Marge Duffy, Pam Glazer, Susan HellerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Susan Stein, Leslie Rosen, Susy RuttenbergRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The Hampton Hills Golf and Country Club in Northampton was adorned in pink and white as it hosted Play for P.I.N.K.‘s luncheon, chaired by Elyse Lacher.

This event aimed to raise funds for breast cancer research. Attendees, dressed in pink, enjoyed a day filled with activities, including golf and card games.

Breakfast and raffles were included in the excitement, offering participants a chance to win prizes.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles