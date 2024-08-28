Play for Pink at Hampton Hills Golf
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
08/28/2024
Ann Roth, Carolyn Gang, Gail Sitomer, Joanne PodellRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Audrey Laufer, Joyce Kramer, Randi Strauss, Rhonda MarinoffRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Beth Greenberg, Jennifer Klausner, Janice Mazza
photo by Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com ©2024 robrich101@gmail.com 516-676-3939Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Bonnie Glasky,Lois Adams, Michele Lemoal-Gray, Sally ScrantonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Carol Wolfe, Marion Borko, Linda Cowley, Susie SteeleRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Debbi Melzer, Robin RapoportRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Debbie Bernstein, Patty Manoff, Marsha Rubenstein, Dori GallusRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Debbie Pianian, Susan Pine, Juliette Kleiman, Lynda JuristRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Elyse LacherRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Felice Seeman, Elyse Lacher, Carole Goldberger, Andrea NewburgerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Gail Perl, Helaine Strauss, Jane SpingarnRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Judy Goodman, Elise Udolf, Stacey Locker, Susan BergerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Julie Bradley, Eileen Kornfeld, Susan Rumph, Sadie MitnickueRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Lauren Gales, Marla Bornstein, Emily KramerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Leslie Harwood, Jane Sadaka, Lisa West, Jill BrauffmanRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Marion Garfield, Suzi Burman, Nancy Ronds, Jody BergerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Marjorie Grossman, Leslie Harwood, Jane Sadaka, Lisa CohenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Mindy Zakarin, Amy Carter, Jill Robbins, Arlene MarkRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Roni Rosenstock, Bernice Berman, Judi Brown, Beth VaronRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Rozzie Perlmutter, Brenda Axelrod, Sharon Golden, Roberta GreenbergRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Ruthie Beil, Robin Saltzman, Carol HornRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Sandi Nussbaum, Perl Lockwood, Jane Blum, Debbie PolkRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Sandy Block, Sandy Eisen, Michele Teitelbaum, Lori GottseganRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Shirley Vituli, Carolee Kass, Barbara Zand, Karen SilvermanRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Susan Claudio, Marge Duffy, Pam Glazer, Susan HellerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Susan Stein, Leslie Rosen, Susy RuttenbergRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
The Hampton Hills Golf and Country Club in Northampton was adorned in pink and white as it hosted Play for P.I.N.K.‘s luncheon, chaired by Elyse Lacher.
This event aimed to raise funds for breast cancer research. Attendees, dressed in pink, enjoyed a day filled with activities, including golf and card games.
Breakfast and raffles were included in the excitement, offering participants a chance to win prizes.