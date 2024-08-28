Play for Pink at Hampton Hills Golf

The Hampton Hills Golf and Country Club in Northampton was adorned in pink and white as it hosted Play for P.I.N.K.‘s luncheon, chaired by Elyse Lacher.

This event aimed to raise funds for breast cancer research. Attendees, dressed in pink, enjoyed a day filled with activities, including golf and card games.

Breakfast and raffles were included in the excitement, offering participants a chance to win prizes.