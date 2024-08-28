78th Annual Shinnecock Indian Nation Powwow Returns Labor Day Weekend

The public flocks to the Shinnecock Indian Powwow each year to see traditional Native American dances.

The 78th annual Shinnecock Powwow will be hosted at the Shinnecock Nation territory in Southampton, showcasing the tribe’s activities, ambiance, food and decor of an ancient tradition.

The federally recognized tribe of historically Algonquian-speaking indigenous peoples hold the powwow to deliver immersive inclusion succinct with their native culture and that of visiting tribes from around the continent.

“It’s a family reunion for some people who travel to powwows all summer,” says Rebekah Wise, the Shinnecock Indian Nation’s communications director. “Dancers, jewelers, vendors, drums – it’s a social event, too. It’s a fun festival with music, colors and lots of other things to do.”

The annual Shinnecock Powwow typically receives a higher influx of visiting tribal members than any other indigenous powwow.

The Shinnecock Nation’s cultural and traditional experience engages attendees in a vibrant community of dancers and drummers from across Indian Country. Witness showcases of skillful passion, indulge in catered native arts, crafts and delightful foods, or just sit and watch. It is advised to bring a chair and to take off your hat when asked.

Youths and elders will enter in dance and drum contests wearing traditional buckskin regalia that highlight a revered and preserved artistic style.

“As we dance upon the earth we are reminded that our culture and love for one another is the resounding heartbeat that transcends all that we face; wherever we face it. We dance upon our drum. The sound of the drum and our footsteps are recorded year after year within the drum that we dance upon. We may be the only Nation that dances upon its drum,” reads the event description.

“For a very long time it was illegal to practice customs, religions, traditions,” says Wise. “Powwow was the only time we were able to live our truths and live our cultural practices. Now, Powwow is a way to admire these practices.”

Powwow visitors will notice a cultural diversity of production among proprietors from over 500 tribes.

“West Coast vendors are silversmiths who make mainly turquoise, while east coast vendors are mainly wampum, clamshell makers,” says Wise. “And James Beard, award-winning chef [for best chef in the Northeast] and Sherry Pocknett of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe will be there, too.”

Wise advises that people attend Saturday when dancers are in full regalia. She describes the community as deeply welcoming, and recalls how her grandfather, a ceremonial chief, and mother once had a stand during the early days of Powwow.

“We want to remind people that we are here. We are not the descendants, we are the living breed. It’s good medicine – being around all that is good for the soul, having passion and pride,” says Wise. “Just have fun and take off your hat if someone asks.”

The Shinnecock Powwow will be held August 30 to September 2 at 100 Church Street Southampton.