Southampton Authors Party Celebrates Unique 'Bedside Reading' Concept

Authors share their books at The Capri (Bill McCuddy)

Bibles and local magazines are nice as far as they go. But one company steps it up a bit. And authors have gathered to salute that effort and meet fans. If the recent East Hampton Library Authors Night was the granddaddy of Hampton’s book gatherings, this is an afternoon tea, with rose. In fact, forget the tea.

Dubbed ‘Books and Cocktails’ and held at the Capri in Southampton on Wednesday, the authors here are from “independent publishers to Random House,” Jane Ubell-Meyer explained. She founded a company that places books in more than 50 hotels around the world. And encourages people to steal them. There’s also a digital component for even easier beach reading.

“It’s our seventh anniversary for Bedside Reading,” Meyer says. “Today is all about celebrating that authors still have a voice and we can shout it out to the world.”

Well, Hamptons first, world later. The relaxed, casual atmosphere on a sunny afternoon is much more laid back than the recent mad dash of Authors Night.

Annie Hartley, General Manger of the Capri, appreciates events that are out of the box. “We like things that are a little bit different than the usual. Guests love it because they can bring a little keepsake home with them. We put them in a little basket with snacks.”

Nanci Lagarenne has a spooky book about the ghosts of Alcatraz. “This is fun, it’s like a party with books. I live in East Hampton but I’ve written two Montauk books because that provides material and great characters.”

Lila Edelkind has 13 Poets From Long Island. You guessed it. They’re all from Long Island and range in age from “65 to 101,” she says. “A lot of the poems have something to do with beaches, oceans, forests.”

Aggie L. Jae penned The Water Door about two boys who “find out their family has the ability to dissolve into a water portal in their grandparents’ farm. Portal books are fun. People like the idea of being able to go somewhere.” Steven Spielberg, are you reading this? Call her agent.

Sarah Blanchard brought her Drawn From Life about “moral injury.” She “used to spend time in the Hamptons when I was very young. I grew up in Connecticut. I’ve always loved the beach. It’s inspiring.”

Andrea DeWard tells us What We Sacrifice for Magic that’s coming out next month, so this is a kind of world premiere. Kind of. “Authors like to bring books to the local communities and meet fans. People who might be in book clubs or active in their local library.”

Others gathered here include A Northern Light In Provence author Elizabeth Birkelund and several movie producers, perhaps looking for the next book to blockbuster. One has done a few docs and is always “looking for source material.”

DeWard sums it up perfectly. “My brain is all about the beaches, open water, blue skies, so I think sitting on the beach and thinking about your plot, it’s hard to not be inspired by that beautiful environment.”

Bedside Reading books are in the Hamptons at the The Capri, Southampton Inn, 1708 House, Baker House, Millhouse Inn, Maidstone Hotel, Beachcomber Resort and Marrran. More at BedsideReading.com

Bill McCuddy occasionally reads and writes. He also cohosts ‘Weekend Live: The Hamptons Now’ on LTV and ‘Air Hamptons with Bridget and Bill’ on WLIW.