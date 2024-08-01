Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, August 2-9, 2024

Puppeteer Liz Joyce

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, August 2-9, 2024.

Top Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Beach Party Sleepover

Friday-Saturday, August 2-3, 6 p.m.

Your little fish and their parent or guardian can attend a sleepover at the Long Island Aquarium! The event includes a nighttime tour of the exhibits, “beach volleyball,” dinner and a craft. You will then spend the night in one of the museum’s beautiful habitats. Reservations are required.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Fink’s Melon Fest

Weekends in August Through Labor Day

Your little farmers can enjoy hayrides, jump pillows, live music, tricycles and play areas while parents check out food vendors and fresh watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew. Don’t miss Fink’s homemade watermelon sorbet.

6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Goat on a Boat Farm Puppet Show

Sunday, August 4, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a live puppet show at Amber Waves Farm! When you are done, explore the footpath, feed the chickens or have lunch at the marketplace.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

A Dream Is a Wish Princess Concert & Kid-Friendly Tea Party

Sunday, August 4, 11 a.m.

Bring your little princess over to The Suffolk, where they will sing along with all their favorite fairytale princesses while enjoying tea and sandwiches.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Play! Messy Art 2024

Monday-Friday Through August 25, 10-10:45 a.m.

Take your toddler, ages 20 months through 3 years, to CMEE for a hands-on exploration of art and natural materials. Registration is for all sessions in August.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Musicals of the Magic Kingdom

Monday-Thursday, August 5-8, 9-noon

Your little actor, ages 5–6, can learn about musical theater by performing some of Disney’s biggest hits. The week will culminate in an on-stage performance.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Marine Explorers Summer Program

Monday-Friday, August 5-9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bring your little guppies, ages 9–12, over to the East Hampton Historical Society, where they will learn about maritime history, environmental studies, water safety and art mediums.

301 Bluff Road, Amagansett. 631-324-6850, dmerritt@easthamptonhistory.org, easthamptonhistory.org

Faith and Culture Camp

Monday-Friday, August 5-9

Your kiddos can enjoy a fun, interactive camp complete with Hellenic culture, Greek cooking, art projects and athletics.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6168, dormitionhamptons.org

Camp Shakespeare

Monday-Friday, August 5-9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join the Hamptons Shakespeare Festival for a week of thespian fun at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church. There will be acting, theater games, movement, singing and a culminating performance. Register in advance for one or two weeks.

486 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. hisawyer.com/hamptons-shakespeare-festival-inc/schedules/activity-set/708521

Ramblin’ Dan’s Freewheelin’ Band

Tuesday, August 6, 11:30 a.m.

Your little musician, ages 0–2, can wheel on over to the Southampton Arts Center, where they will sing, play instruments, learn sign language and read books. A drop-in class costs $50.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Wearable Art and Textile Camp

Tuesday-Friday, August 6-9

Your little artist in grades 1–8 will create wearable art like tie-dye T-shirts, batik scarves, embroidery, jewelry and hair accessories. Register in advance as class sizes are limited.

108 Main Street #2, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

Children’s Ceramics Classes with Jude Amsel

August 6-23

Enjoy ceramics classes in the clay studio at the Shelter Island Historical Society. Jude Amsel’s work is represented in museums and galleries throughout the country.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Greenport Carousel

Spring on over to the Greenport Carousel, open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and on Friday evenings from 3–8 p.m. The fee is $2.50 per ride.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org

Harbes Family Farm

Take your family to Harbes, which is open seven days a week, and enjoy farm animals, sunflower fields, a bubble tower, Jumbo Jumpers, mountain slides, mazes, a Sportz Zone and more.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Lavender By the Bay

Don’t miss lavender fields in full bloom in Calverton or East Marion. You’ll also enjoy homemade lavender treats and goodies with your little ones. The farms are open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. throughout the summer.

47 Manor Road, Calverton. 631-381-0730, lavenderbythebay.com

Lewin Farms

Pick your own berries, peaches and sugar snap peas with your little ones and Lewin Farms. U-pick is open every day except Tuesday; the fields close at 4:30 p.m.

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Main Beach

Bring your kids to this sparkling clean public beach, complete with concessions, lifeguards and restrooms.

101 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. easthamptonvillage.org/departments/village-beaches

Navy Beach

Enjoy tasty family-style meals that include burgers and fried chicken while enjoying the ocean view at Navy Beach Restaurant.

16 Navy Road, Montauk. 631-668-6868, navybeach.com/montauk

Scott’s Pointe

On a rainy day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

The Sweet Spot

Don’t miss out on this delightful East Hampton confectionary, complete with ice cream, shakes, frozen yogurt, candy and smoothies.

106 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-6500, hamptonsweetspot.com

Tick Tock Mini Golf

Your kiddos will love this mini-golf course at the Drossos Motel, featuring a waterfall, pond and snack bar with an Asian-American flare.

69235 Main Road, Greenport. 631-477-1339, drossosmotel.com/featuring

The Whale’s Tale

Enjoy a beautiful early summer day with a ferry trip to Shelter Island and a visit to The Whale’s Tale, which features mini-golf, ice cream and indoor games.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com