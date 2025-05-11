Meet Connor Flanagan, Bridgehampton Museum Executive Director

When it comes to museums, the Hamptons has a wealth of them, including historical museums in each town and village. Connor Flanagan is the executive director of the Bridgehampton Museum and wants people to know it’s a little hidden treasure.

“I think some people have an outdated impression of these museums, that they’re just full of old chairs and quilts,” says Flanagan, who has been executive director for 18 months. “I want to change people’s thinking about us. My main goal is to bring history to life through direct conversation and hands-on activities.”

He hopes that visitors see the museum as a place where they pop in to see what is new, and they always have something new.

“My personal mission is to create a community space for everyone because we are here for all of you,” says Flanagan, who was born in Southampton and grew up in the area. “If someone tells me they’re interested in a program, we’ll do our best to make it work. We also want to offer people a look into the past, especially the past they may not know.”

One of his favorite glances into the past is that Bridgehampton used to have a race course.

“The Bridgehampton Race Circuit is something many people visiting the Hamptons today have no idea about,” Flanagan says. “We’ve created a slot car model of the race track where guests can learn about the racing history and go for a lap on the model track. If you only have a few minutes, that’s the place I’d tell you to drop in.”

The rest of the main floor is used as an exhibit space, often hosting local artists.

“Since Nathaniel Rogers, the namesake of our building, was an artist, it is appropriate that we highlight local artists,” Flanagan says with pride. “Many are from Long Island, so if you’re interested in the local art scene, we’re a good place to start. There is a huge depth to the art world in the Hamptons and we are becoming a great resource to become immersed in it.”

Another aspect that he’s really excited about is the various programs hosted at Corwith House.

“We host outdoor programs there,” Flanagan says. “This summer we will be hosting four flea markets and two art shows featuring many local crafts people, artists and vintage sellers. You can check out our website for details on the dates when they are ready to be announced.”

Another popular event is “Beer and Blacksmithing.” It is exactly what it sounds like.

“In addition to swinging a hammer, you’ll get a basic introduction to how to use tongs, the hammer and other tools,” Flanagan says of the popular three-hour program. “Everyone makes a bottle opener that you can pull out at your next party.”

They also offer plein air classes and host a program called Bridgehampton Literary Legends that highlights the many authors who spent time in the area. It is co-hosted by Canio’s Books.

“We host four during the shoulder season,” Flanagan says of the area-wide effort to show visitors that there’s a lot more to the Hamptons than just the summer season. “For example, the George Plimpton lecture is hosted by his son.”

The museum doesn’t just look at the famous residents. They also focus on the blue-collar aspect of Bridgehampton, which many might overlook.

“In fifty years, people will look at all of us here now and wonder how we lived our lives,” Flanagan says of the push to have everyday people share their stories.

Flanagan says the museum is a place for a quick visit, a two-hour tour or spend the afternoon or evening at one of their many programs.

The museum complex consists of The Nathaniel Rogers House and the BHM Archives at 2539 Montauk Hwy. and the Corwith House at 2368 Montauk Hwy. The two historic structures bookend the Bridgehampton Main Street Historic District. The Corwith House on the western end is home to other historical buildings that include an outhouse, the original Bridgehampton Jail and the Wheelwright Shop. On the eastern end of Main Street is the Nathaniel Rogers House, which was recently restored.

On the museum’s website, it explains that the Corwith House was built about 1825 for William Corwith, who was born in Bridgehampton. It is a five-bay-wide, two-room-deep, two-story, late Federal/early Greek Revival-style structure

The website also highlights aspects of The Nathaniel Rogers House. It describes it as an active center for historical research and for programs that celebrate and interpret the history and cultural traditions of Bridgehampton and neighboring localities. The house is an excellent example of Greek Revival architecture and is one of the few full porticoes (temple front) Greek Revival houses to survive on Long Island. In 1840, the home was purchased by miniature portraitist Nathaniel Rogers, whose vision to create a Greek Revival structure was realized with the addition of an impressive front portico that includes four massive Ionic columns.

While some programs require a fee, most are nominal. There is no admission to the museum, which is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday March through December. The William Corwith House is open by appointment. Flanagan is actively looking for volunteers and interns. For more information, call 631-537-1088 or visit bridgehamptonmuseum.org.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.