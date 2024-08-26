Vegan Recipe: Learn to Make Nikki's Potato Salad

Nikki’s Potato Salad is vegan delight

The newly opened Nikki’s Not Dog Stand in Sag Harbor has shared their delicious Nikki’s Potato Salad recipe, which serves six to eight people. It may be vegan, but it’s sure to knock your socks off and wow your guests at your next barbecue or picnic. Enjoy!

Nikki’s Not Dog Stand Potato Salad

Ingredients:

3 lb Idaho potatoes (or Yukon for added creaminess)

1 tbsp Apple cider vinegar

1 cup Hellmann’s vegan mayo

3/4 cup Finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup Finely chopped dill pickle

1 1/2 tsp Freshly chopped dill

1 tbsp + 1 tsp Celery salt

Directions:

1. Boil potatoes in salted water until soft but not mushy.

2. While potatoes boil, combine all ingredients to make your dressing.

3. Once your potatoes have cooled, rough chop into bite sizes of your choice.

4. Combine with dressing.

Enjoy!

It’s good in the fridge for up to five days, but there’s no chance it will last that long!

Nikki’s Not Dog Stand is located at 51 Division Street, Sag Harbor. To learn more about Nikki’s Not Dogs, visit nikkisnotdogstand.com.