Thoughts on the Media & Campaign Spending

Vice President Kamala Harris

Ever notice that almost all the hundreds of millions of dollars raised for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris go to pay for advertisements in the media? It’s a huge windfall for newspapers, TV stations, streaming services and websites.

So it seems odd when one particular candidate calls the media a bunch of crooks and misfits.

The state of New York will see very little of this money. The bulk of it will be spent in the seven swing states – mostly in the South and Midwest – where it’s said the presidential election will be decided. So for every dollar spent in Georgia, maybe three cents will be spent in New York State and each of the other 43 non-swing states.

Maybe New York Gov. Kathy Hochul could secretly organize groups of citizens to say they will be voting for the candidate it’s said is certain to lose New York. This will tighten the race here, but bring in huge amounts of money. Play it for all it’s worth. Just be careful that in the end, it doesn’t go overboard and the wrong person wins.

In any case, don’t be surprised if the Raleigh North Carolina Bugle & Courier successfully takes over The New York Times someday. And remember you read it first in Dan’s Papers.

