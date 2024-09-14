Fall Specials, National Cheeseburger Day, HarborFest & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

View of Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor.

Welcome, fall! With the new season, there are so many exciting happenings taking place from wine dinners and HarborFest to National Cheeseburger Day and fall specials.

Baron’s Cove is continuing their successful wine tasting dinner series. This fall, Baron’s Cove will host three dinners with the first one taking place Sept. 13, with the Orin Swift Cellars & Winery, the Napa Valley winery founded by Dave Phinney in 1998. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the dinner – which costs $199 per person – will take place in their cozy second-floor Map Room featuring panoramic views to accompany your wine pairings.

All dishes are prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and menu items include scallops, roasted monkfish, herb crusted lamb chop, petit filet mignon and caramelized date brioche with wines carefully selected to accompany each course. In addition to tonight’s dinner, their second dinner of the series will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, with Groth Vineyards and the third will be Friday, Nov. 22, with Grgich Hills Estate wines. For those interested in staying at the hotel, two seats for the dinner and breakfast are included with an overnight stay. Reservations are required to attend each dinner and can be made by visiting their website.

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid on Sept. 18. The holiday happens to fall on the day of the week where their burger is offered for $15 during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. You can pair your burger with an Estralla Lager for $18. A Spanish spin on a classic cheeseburger combines the rich flavors of Wagyu beef and chorizo and is topped with creamy Manchego cheese and a spicy brava sauce served on a house-made brioche bun with crisp lettuce, tomato, red onion and a side of hand-cut French fries. Chef Alex Bujoreanu shares, “I wanted to bring a bit of Spain to the American classic, blending the rich flavors I grew up with into something familiar but unexpected. The combination of Wagyu beef and chorizo, with Manchego and brava aioli, is my way of sharing the bold, vibrant taste of Spain in every bite.” Reservations are taken over the phone or via their website.

Almond Restaurant has new fall specials you aren’t going to want to miss! A two-course prix fixe is available for $39 Tuesday–Thursday all night, as well as Friday and Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday is meatless Monday with a special meatless prix fixe all night for $39. Not in the mood for a prix fixe? Tuesdays offer a burger and beer special for $25, Wednesdays feature bottomless mussels and fries for $25 and Thursday is ramen night with the ramen du jour for $29!

Don’t miss the world-famous karaoke night on Saturday with DJ Lama starting at 9:30 p.m.

Did you know?

HarborFest is this weekend in Sag Harbor, taking place both Sept. 14 and 15. The village’s rich maritime history will be on full display all weekend long with exciting happenings such as live music, kids’ activities, great food, beer and wine, as well as dozens of vendors representing Sag Harbor’s rich cultural and artistic history. Make sure to head down to Marine Park where they will host the annual HarborFest Arts & Crafts Fair with more than 50 vendors on hand to sell their handmade art, jewelry and other crafts. You’re not going to want to miss the HarborFest Clam Chowder Contest taking place on Sunday at noon! Whaleboat racing will be taking place all afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday at Windmill Beach, so make sure to secure a good spot to watch the race.

Local restaurants will be participating as well, such as Nikki’s Not Dog Stand, who will be offering a special on Saturday when you visit the restaurant – a free small coleslaw or potato salad with every Not Dog or Not Burger purchase! Keep your eye out for other foodie favorites up and down the wharf. Happy HarborFest!

Bits & Bites

Highway Restaurant & Bar has new hours. Sunday, Monday and Thursday they are open 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 10 p.m., and they are closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance on their website.

New dinner specials starting on Sept. 11 at Captain Jack’s on the Coast feature Tacos & Trivia on Tuesdays, $30 pasta night on Wednesdays, $40 prime rib on Thursdays, Buck O’ Shuck $1 oysters at the bar on Saturdays and lunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Happy hour at the bar takes place Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. Don’t miss out!

