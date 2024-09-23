Recipes

Cocktail Recipe: Pour Yourself an Origen Basilico

Enjoy making the cocktail Origen Basilico at home
Enjoy a refreshing cocktail with an infusion of basil and cucumber blended with Origen vodka and St. Germaine.

Origen Basilico

Basilico:

4 sprigs of fresh basil
4 slices of cucumber
1 ½ oz Origen
½ oz St. Germaine Elderflower
½ oz simple syrup
1 oz lime juice

Garnish with basil leaf

In the bottom of a cocktail shaker place the syrup and basil, muddle well. Add ice and rest of ingredients, shake vigorously. Double strain into glass.

Cheers!

