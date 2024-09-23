Cocktail Recipe: Pour Yourself an Origen Basilico
09/23/2024
Enjoy a refreshing cocktail with an infusion of basil and cucumber blended with Origen vodka and St. Germaine.
Origen Basilico
Basilico:
4 sprigs of fresh basil
4 slices of cucumber
1 ½ oz Origen
½ oz St. Germaine Elderflower
½ oz simple syrup
1 oz lime juice
Garnish with basil leaf
In the bottom of a cocktail shaker place the syrup and basil, muddle well. Add ice and rest of ingredients, shake vigorously. Double strain into glass.
Cheers!