Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sen Restaurant in Sag Harbor will host a spirit (and spirited) dinner on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. featuring the world’s first superfood spirit: Origen Vodka.

Infused with a proprietary natural blend of elderberry, artichoke, muscadine grape and green tea, Origen is 100% plant-based and scientifically developed to harness the functionality associated with these ingredients. The dinner will feature six courses, and each serving will be paired with an Origen cocktail.

“At Origen Holistic Spirits we have a slogan we live by: ‘Be a genius at the art of living,’” shares Origen founder Amy Holmwood. “Sen’s elevated Japanese cuisine and Origen cocktail pairing menu nails our philosophy.”

The cost of the dinner is $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling the restaurant or emailing [email protected]. Menu highlights include grilled artichokes with yuzu koshu remoulade, pickled arctic char in a wasabi apple broth and for the sixth course aka dessert, kuzukiri (jelly noodles) with Origen Vodka macerated fruit and sorbet.

Sen will also be serving oodles of noodles on Sunday, February 26. At their Endless Ramen Fest, you are invited to enjoy a three-course dinner of the Japanese noodle dish. Cost is $50, plus tax and gratuity, and includes edamame, one appetizer, all-you-can-eat ramen, and a beverage choice of wine, beer, sake or soda. Reservations aren’t required and the deal will be offered from 4–9 p.m.

Ruby Murray’s — the slow-cooked Indian food, British-style kitchen in Southampton — wisely observes on their website that while every U.K. town has at least five Indian restaurants, most towns in the U.S. boast none. They are dedicated to changing this depressing fact, starting with Southampton’s second Indian eatery. Ruby’s recipes, which are adopted from ones brought over from India to the U.K. in the 1950s and ’60s, are beyond compare.

Favorites include the chickpea tikka masala, butter chicken, vegetable pakora, lamb saag and rogan josh, which is a boneless leg of lamb mashed in yogurt, spices and chili. Ruby Murray’s delivers anywhere between Hampton Bays to East Hampton and up to Sag Harbor, Friday to Sunday nights at specific times listed on their website. We strongly recommend ordering in advance, as Ruby Murray’s rightly has a dedicated following!

And did you know that the word “ruby” is Cockney rhyming slang for “curry?” The phrase “going to have a ruby,” is quite common throughout the U.K.

The annual Love Bites tasting event benefiting Katy’s Courage will take place Saturday, March 4 from 7–10 p.m. at The Clubhouse. More than 20 of the Hamptons’ top chefs are providing eats for the event, including Events by Peter Ambrose, Golden Pear Cafe, Art of Eating, Jerri’s Cakes, Dreesen’s Donuts, Bell & Anchor, Union Burger Bar, Union Sushi & Steak, Maverick, South Fork Bakery, Hampton Coffee Company, Pig Beach and Sen Restaurant.

Katy’s Courage is a nonprofit that honors Katy Stewart, an inspirational 12-year-old girl who died from a rare form of pediatric liver cancer. The organization is dedicated to supporting education, children’s bereavement support and pediatric cancer research. Tickets for Love Bites cost $100 for one or $150 for two and can be purchased online or through Venmo via @katyscourage.

Did You Know?

The Preston House in Riverhead offers a weekly trivia night every Wednesday from 7–9 p.m. While being peppered with questions, patrons may indulge in the various food and drink promotions, including $1.50 oysters, $20 burger and brew, and bottled wine specials.

That Inlet Seafood on East Lake Drive in Montauk recently reopened. Owned by six local fishermen, Inlet Seafood offers stunning panoramic views of the Block Island Sound, especially great at sunset. They are serving lunch and dinner Friday through Monday for now, with daily service resuming Memorial Day Weekend

Although fondue was invented in Switzerland in the ’30s, it was popularized in North America in the 1960s.

Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue is giving us an offer we can’t refuse: fondue by the fireplace with home-made fondue by local frommagier Michael Affatato of the Village Cheese Shop. Each serving is $10 and seating is first come, first serve on Saturday, February 25 from noon–4 p.m. Bedell’s insulated igloos also allow you to enjoy the beauty of their vineyard no matter the winter weather!

Bits & Bites:

Have you had the chance to try Doubles in Amagansett yet? The Caribbean-inspired eatery was opened by local brothers Daniel and Evan Bennett last year and occupies the building where Hampton Chutney used to be on the corner of Amagansett Square.

Doubles recently reopened for their sophomore campaign and announced a new vegetable special for the winter, which will change weekly but always feature jasmine rice, a small soup, a half roti skin and side salad. We also recommend their chicken pozole and red lentil soup.

Expensive does not always mean better. Park Place Wine and Liquors in East Hampton is putting that to the test during their blind tasting challenge on March 2, where the store’s experts will see if they can tell the difference between Park Place’s high-end wines vs the more affordable bottles. It costs $50 and spots can be reserved on the store’s website.

Food Quote

“You can’t just eat good food. You’ve got to talk about it too. And you’ve got to talk about it to somebody who understands that kind of food.” –Kurt Vonnegut