8 East End Locations for Autumn-Flavored Coffee

Is it really fall if you haven’t had a pumpkin spice lattè – or other seasonal coffee flavor – yet? Try out these East End coffee spots’ autumn flavors.

It’s not truly fall yet until you’re driving to work with a cup of seasonally flavored coffee – usually a pumpkin spice lattè from Dunkin’ Donuts or Starbucks.

But, in addition to America’s two favorite coffee chains, these East End locations offer a variety of flavors, some having more than just pumpkin spice, to energize you full of fall spirit – or you can get decaf, if the taste is all you care about.

Find Fall Coffee in the Hamptons & North Fork

Aldo’s

Located in Greenport, Aldo’s is always looking to be on the cutting edge of new flavors – just ask head roaster Rae McMahon. While pumpkin spice could be coming to Aldo’s – McMahon wants to perfect the flavor first – fall coffee options coming to Aldo’s include a brown butter maple spice caramel flavor, with organic maple syrup from Vermont, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. The flavor will also be available as a topping for their gelato. Not a coffee lover? Aldo’s will also have cold and steamed apple cider available.

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 103-105 Front Street, Greenport, 631-213-9353, aldoscoffee.com

Hampton Coffee Company

With locations in Water Mill, Westhampton Beach, Southampton, Aquebogue, Montauk, and Center Moriches, Hampton Coffee Company is accessible to all East Enders. Their big hit in the fall is their pumpkin pie coffee, which is available both regular and decaf. That’s only scratching the surface of what Hampton Coffee Company has to offer, as they wild Maine blueberry coffee, caramel, chocolate cherry, and more, and they also have location-unique flavors.

Multiple Locations, 631-668-8206, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

North Fork Doughnut Company

They recently expanded to locations in Bay Shore and Massapequa Park to service up-islanders, but North Fork Doughnut Company’s original location remains in Mattituck, hence the name. In addition to all kinds of seasonal doughnuts, fall-flavored coffee at North Fork Doughnut Company includes pumpkin spice, apple crisp, and maple pecan.

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., 100 Love Lane, Mattituck, 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Mugs on Main

This new coffee spot, which opened in Riverhead in 2023, has already gotten in on the fall coffee trend. Autumn specialty coffees offered at Mugs on Main include their pumpkin pie coffee, a lattè with real pumpkin puree, cinnamon, cold foam, and additional toppings. They also have an Ube coffee with marshmallow and cinnamon, a cardamom and honey lattè, and a “Chumpkin,” chai and pumpkin.

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, 33 E. Main Street, Riverhead, 631-381-0494, mugsonmain.com

Sagtown Coffee

It’s located in the stunning village of Sag Harbor, and it offers pumpkin spice coffee, so what’s not to love about Sagtown Coffee? It opened in 2012, and serves all different kinds of coffee and specialty beverages. Even if you aren’t in the mood for pumpkin spice, try their caramel macchiato, drip coffee, matcha lattè, espresso, and various kinds of iced and hot teas.

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., 78 Main Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-8696, sagtown.com

Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

While we’re on the topic of Sag Harbor, you might also want to try Grindstone Coffee and Donuts. They offer pumpkin spice coffee as well, but in line with their name, also have freshly baked apple fritters and apple cider doughnuts on the weekends. Can’t make the trip? They also ship their doughnuts.

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 7 Main Street, Sag Harbor, 631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com

Cafè Victoria

Not much goes better with shopping at the outlets than a pumpkin spice lattè after you’ve bought everything you possibly need – and that’s where Cafè Victoria comes in handy. Located right in the Riverhead Tanger Outlets, they serve hot and iced pumpkin spice lattès, in addition to all the usual suspects on coffee shop menus.

Open on weekdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 205 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead, 631-591-0788, cafevictoria.org

North Fork Roasting Co.

It’s got everything you could possibly need in terms of both breakfast and coffee – and that includes autumn coffee. Seasonal offerings include pumpkin chai lattès, caramel apple lattès, cider steamer, and apple spice tea. Plus, it’s located deep on the North Fork in Southold, so you’re sure to drive through some stunning fall foliage if you make the trip here.

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., 55795 Main Road, Southold, 631-876-5450, northforkroastingco.com