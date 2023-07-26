Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Jimmy Lyons, baker and owner of North Fork Doughnut Company with his wife Kelly Briguccia is bringing their decadent doughnuts to Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

Lyons recently spoke to us about how he got into doughnuts, food trends, comfort food and what NoFoDoCo delights he’s serving at this year’s GrillHampton.

Meet Jimmy Lyons, Baker/Owner, North Fork Doughnut Company

How did you get into this line of work?

Five years ago, my wife, Kelly Briguccia, and I decided to open a doughnut shop. My wife is a baker and I worked for a brewery. We both have business experience and experience on the North Fork. Our first store was on Main Road in Mattituck, but when a location on Love Lane opened, we jumped on it. We also now have a store in Bay Shore.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I am seeing a lot more doughnut shops opening. When we opened five years ago, we were among a handful of small craft doughnut shops on Long Island. Since then, I have seen a trend towards a more artisanal aspect in food, specialty doughnut and cookie shops.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

We draw a great deal of inspiration from our childhoods, things we loved as kids. For example, I loved coffee cakes as a kid, so we created a caramel coffee cake doughnut, and it has become a favorite among our customers. We also ask our customers what flavors they may like. And we have a talented staff that brings new inspiration to us with their ideas.

What is your comfort food?

Ramen.

What is your favorite dish?

In doughnuts, I’d say the caramel coffee cake is my favorite. My wife’s go-to is spill the jelly. For entrees, I love good Long Island seafood.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

I admire many of the talented chefs and shop owners I’ve come to know on the North Fork. There are so many cool new shops and businesses that keep us fresh with new ideas.

What is a unique kitchen ritual that you practice?

When we first opened and we were up at 1 a.m. making doughnuts, my wife and I used to listen to Theo Von comedy podcasts. He would make us laugh.

What dishes do you plan on serving at the event?

We will have an assortment of eight to 10 different flavors that are among our mainstays and classics.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

North Fork Doughnut Company is located at 100 Love Lane, Mattituck. Call 631-298-7941 or visit nofodoco.com.