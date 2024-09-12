Men Giving Back Reveals 2024 Semifinalist Charities to Receive Grants in South Palm Beach County

Members of Men Giving Back South Palm Beach County, Photo: Carla Azzata

Men Giving Back, a Boca Raton-based membership organization supporting nonprofits throughout South Palm Beach County, has announced the 25 local charities selected to be semi-finalists for a 2024 Men Giving Back grant. The selected organizations provide services in one of four fields within Men Giving Back’s charitable focus areas, including: mental health, children, education and food security.

The semifinalists were notified of their selection upon receipt of a much anticipated ‘Golden Ball,’ which were all delivered last week. Recipients are invited to attend the ‘Golden Grants Evening’ event on Wednesday, November 6 at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.

All attending organizations will receive some funding that evening, while a lucky few will receive a major grant worth up to $100,000. The total amount to be granted this year is expected to be approximately $500,000 (last year they granted $530,000 total).

Semifinalists for the 2024 Golden Grants Evening are: Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Best Foot Forward, Boca Raton Rotary, Bound for College, Caridad Center, Center for Child Counseling, Cityhouse Delray, Clinics Can Help, Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation, Families First, First Tee, For the Children, Fuller Center, George Snow Scholarship Fund, Kindness Matters, Loving Hands, Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Palm Beach County Food Bank, Propel, Speak Up for Kids, Special Spaces, Suits for Seniors, Sweet Dream Makers, Take Stock in Children/College for Kids, and YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

“This has clearly been our toughest year as a selection committee to date,” said Dr. Nathan Nachlas, a founding member of Men Giving Back and head of its Grant Committee. “We had over 120 organizations participate in the process, and we are so grateful to each one of them for the work they do in our community. The 25 selected semifinalists stand out with their proposed projects that promise to significantly impact the well-being of our community.”

Learn more at mengivingback.org.