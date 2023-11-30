Men Giving Back Donates $530,000 in Golden Grants to South Florida Charities

Men Giving Back donated their top Golden Grants to Boca Helping Hands, the Hanley Foundtion, American Association of Caregiving Youth, and Love Serving Autism, Photo: Carla Azzata

Nearly 250 members, nonprofit nominees, and invited guests of Men Giving Back South Palm Beach County gathered at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club on November 15 for the Third Annual Golden Grants event.

Attendees enjoyed lively music, a raffle with jewelry generously donated by Diamonds Direct, top-shelf cocktails, and dinner as they honored representatives of the 24 charities selected as semifinalists for this year’s major grants.

More than 85 local charities submitted nominations for the Golden Grant Awards, and, after intense application reviews, 24 received the much-anticipated ‘Golden Ball’ announcement notifying them of their selection as a semi-finalist.

During the event, finalists were chosen randomly by the selection of 12 ‘Golden Balls’ from a draw cage. Then, the four major grant award winners were determined by spins of the MGB “wheel of giving,” with each receiving $100,000.The remaining finalists and semi-finalists also received funds, with a total of $530,000 granted during the event, exceeding the combined first two years of Men Giving Back’s grant program in 2021 and 2022.

2023 Golden Grant Winners ($100,000 each):

American Association of Caregiving Youth; Boca Helping Hands; the Hanley Foundation; and Love Serving Autism.

“It’s hard to describe the joy we all feel as a group to have an opportunity to help so many impactful charities,” said Dr. Nathan Nachles, a founding member of Men Giving Back, adding, “Listening to their inspirational stories of the work they do in our community every single day, and knowing how critical these funds are to support their mission…it’s truly our honor to help each and every one of them.”

2023 Golden Grant Finalists ($12,500 each):

Best Foot Forward; Boca Raton Rotary Fund; Caridad Center; Feeding Palm Beach County; Fuller Center; HomeSafe; Kindness Matters 365; and Roots and Wings.

2023 Golden Grant Semifinalists ($2,500 each):

The Achievement Centers for Children & Families; Boca West Children’s Foundation; Families First; the George Snow Scholarship Fund; Homeless Coalition of PBC; In the Pines; the Milagro Center; Nat King Cole Generation Hope; PROPEL; Special Spaces; Sweet Dream Makers; and Take Stock in Children PBC.

Nearly 100% of Men Giving Back member contributions go directly to the non-profits they support.

Learn more about Men Giiving Back at mengivingback.org.