Recipe: Learn to Make Nikki’s Not Dog Stand Vegan Split Pea Soup

Vegan Split Pea Soup:

3 cups of green split peas

9 cups water

about 1 tbsp olive oil (to coat saute pan)

2 cups diced onion

2 cups diced celery

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 bay leaves

2 veggie bouillon cubes

1 tsp liquid smoke

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

Rinse the green split peas. Add them to a soup pot with the water, salt and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to simmer for about 15 minutes.

While peas are simmering, add oil to your pan and turn to medium heat. Sauté onion for about 5 mins. Add celery and carrots and cook another 5 minutes, then add garlic for another minute or so. Veggies should all be soft.

Add your sauteed veggies and all other ingredients to your soup pot. Mix well. Cover and let simmer for at least 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Soup is ready when the peas are soft. Don’t forget to remove your bay leaves before serving.

They like to blend about half of it either using an immersion blender or, carefully working in batches, a standing blender, to create some texture. However, the final consistency is up to you. Enjoy!

Visit nikkisnotdogstand.com