Next Generation of Shinnecock: 'We Are Still Here'

The Shinnecock Nation, whose territory is located Southampton, has called Long Island home for approximately 13,000 years. Watch as members of the next generation go through their stories of the past and present, and the future they see for their nation.

Explore the local Indigenous culture, the struggles, and the lives they live as these young Shinnecocks guide viewers through their home and what it means to them.

This is their story.

Music provided by Charles Cause, a member of the Shinnecock Nation featured in this video. Visit shinnecock-nsn.gov to learn more about the Nation.