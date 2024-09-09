A Young Rider's View of the Hampton Classic

Annabelle Emerson-Molinoff competes in the Hampton Classic, Copyright 2024 Molinoff Photography

My name is Annabelle Emerson-Molinoff, I am 15 years old and attend Westhampton Beach High School. I have been riding since I was 5 years old and this was my seventh Hampton Classic Horse Show. I show in the Equitation and the Hunters and soon I hope to begin to do the Jumpers.

I train at Amara Equestrian in Riverhead, and ride five days a week. This summer I was at an away show for two weeks in June and then again in July as well as one or two shorter shows that only lasted a couple days. I always look forward to the Hampton Classic because it is so community based. I love being able to compete side by side with all of my friends from Long Island as well as other parts of New York and all over the country.

The friends I have met in the show circuit have added so much to my life. Riding has always been viewed in my eyes as a home away from home because of the lifelong friendships I have made along the way, as well as the relationships you build with your trainers and whole team.

As many are aware, riding is one of, if not the most expensive sports in the world, so being able to compete, buy and care for my own horses is something I am grateful for every day.

I am fortunate and eternally grateful to my family for their ongoing support. It would not be possible without their commitment.

In preparation for the Classic, I spend a lot of time being trained privately as well as training in group lessons. The Hampton Classic has two types of footing, so in order to prepare thoroughly, I spend time in both our sand outdoor ring and our grass field.

Preparing for the Classic also means taking care of myself mentally and physically. I do this by practicing breathing exercises to help with anxiety as well as participating in pilates classes.

At this year’s 2024 Hampton Classic, I competed in all of my equitation classes Sunday, and Monday and Tuesday in the Hunters. After that, I continued to come to the show to support my friends who were still competing. I am looking forward to next year’s Classic where I will continue to compete and improve from previous years.

Every year is different. Some years I have won and received tricolored ribbons, while other years I didn’t place or just barley did. It is a constant challenge that makes the sport exciting and unpredictable.

The Hampton Classic, which ended on Sunday is always a wonderful event that we all look forward to, marking the end of summer before returning back to school.