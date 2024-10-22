Don't Miss Calverton's Nationally Recognized Darkside Haunted House

According to the Darkside Haunted House management team, it is a “wise idea” to use the bathroom before going through the attraction.

If you’re looking to make your Halloweekend just a little bit scarier, you may want to consider paying Calverton’s Darkside Haunted House a visit.

There’s only two more weekends to go for this 14,000-square-foot maze of terror, as their season, which began on Sept. 27, ends Nov. 2. With accolades from platforms like Yelp and BuzzFeed, Darkside proudly calls itself “the top haunted house in New York State.”

Ranked as one of Yelp’s top 10 Haunted Houses in America in 2023, listed on TravelandLeisure.com’s “Scariest Haunted Houses” list, and named in a Buzzfeed article entitled “25 Haunted Houses Across America That Will Scare the Crap Out of You,” Darkside Haunted House prides itself on its detailed and immersive horror setups. The attraction features two primary areas: “The Village” and “The House,” each boasting over 30 intricately designed scenes that promise to push visitors to their fear limits.

“We pride ourselves on the professionalism and authenticity of our scare actors, who will stop at nothing to send shivers down your spine,” the management team says on the website. “Our team of expert makeup artists, combined with movie-quality sets, bone-chilling special effects, and realistic costumes, create a truly immersive experience that will have you questioning what is real and what is not.”

The haunted house has been featured in music videos, television pilots, and various news stories, drawing widespread attention for its spooky settings. In one notable instance, Darkside served as the backdrop for the New Jersey Nets’ Halloween home opener.

It came in at number 10 on Yelp’s list.

“For a quarter-century, The Darkside Haunted House has been the epicenter of spine-tingling terror,” the Yelp ranking of Darkside reads. “Celebrating 25 years of fear in 2023, it features more than 30 incredibly detailed scenes in 14,000 square feet. The attraction immerses guests in an eerie ambiance, starting with the desolate field that surrounds the haunted domain. They promise to deliver an unforgettable experience that will leave guests trembling.”

To manage crowds and enhance the overall experience, Darkside Haunted House employs a timed ticketing system. Visitors are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes before their selected time slot and enter the queue line at the designated time. This system, which only allows a certain number of guests per half-hour time slot, is designed to reduce long wait times and maintain a steady flow through the attraction.

Tickets are available exclusively online. According to the haunted house’s website, groups of fewer than eight people may be combined with others, while groups larger than 12 may be split to preserve the immersive atmosphere.

While the attraction promises plenty of scares, the Darkside team emphasizes safety. Emergency exits are placed at strategic locations for those who feel overwhelmed and need to leave mid-experience.

Despite the intense nature of the attraction, families are still welcome, though children under the age of 12 are not recommended to attend due to the graphic nature of the scenes. Any children who do come must be accompanied by an adult and must walk through on their own.

Darkside Haunted House is open on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Nov. 2. 5184 NY-25A, Calverton, darksidehauntedhouse.com.