Civil Claims Expected to Focus on Diddy's NYC & Hamptons Parties

Rapper Sean Diddy Combs arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous Hamptons parties may soon be thrust into the spotlight as part of a wave of legal action against the disgraced music mogul.

On Oct. 1, while Combs was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee announced he is representing 120 victims — 60 males and 60 females — who intend to bring civil claims against Diddy. The lawsuits, expected to be filed within the next month, will include allegations of sexual assault, abuse and misconduct.

“The acts complained of in these cases that we’re going to file occurred primarily in New York, either Manhattan or the Hamptons, or occurred in California, primarily in Los Angeles, or in Florida, primarily in Miami,” Buzbee stated, adding that 25 of the accusers were minors at the time of the incidents.

Most of the alleged events took place at Diddy’s notorious afterparties, album release parties, New Year’s Eve and Fourth of July celebrations, and his “all-White” parties, according to Buzbee.

The national trial lawyer also suggested that other high-profile names could be implicated as the investigation deepens. “The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs,” Buzbee hinted.

Diddy’s attorney, Erica Wolff, denied the allegations and vowed to fight the cases. The Bad Boy Records founder was denied bail on Sept. 18 and remains in federal custody after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.