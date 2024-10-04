Friendraiser Benefits Ma's House Art Program

A fundraiser was held at Canoe Place Inn to support Ma’s House, a communal art space located on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation in Southampton.

The event also celebrated pillars of the community including Shinnecock Nation Tribal Council Chair Lisa Goree, Guild Hall’s Anthony Madonna and Former New York State Assemblyman Fred Thiele.

The highlight of the evening was a series of performances by Native American musicians Matt Hunter, Thunderbird Sisters, and Jeffrey Pegram.