Friendraiser Benefits Ma's House Art Program

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/04/2024

Lynne Marshall, Avery Dennis, Lindsay AbrahamRick Seigleman

Cathy Kennedy, John Halsey, Nilay OzaRick Seigleman

Sueey GutierrezRick Seigleman

Elka Rifkin, Ava LocksRick Seigleman

Peter SilvaRick Seigleman

Stephanie Joyce, Andrea Grover, Lindsay Morris, Liz Joyce, Jill Musnicki, Almond ZigmundRick Seigleman

Saundra Dennis, Rosemary RogersRick Seigleman

Kelley Dennis, Fred W. Thiele Jr., Jeremy DennisRick Seigleman

Isabel Begun, Maureen McMahonRick Seigleman

Leonardo Sandoval, Anthony MadonnaRick Seigleman

Chuck MacWhiinnieRick Seigleman

Brianna Hernandez, Lauren Brincat, Elizabeth AbramsRick Seigleman

Mitchell and Gregg Rechler, Ellen CeaRick Seigleman

Josephine Smith, Tony WeaksRick Seigleman

Jeffery PegramRick Seigleman

Mitchell Rechler, Tommy John SchiavoniRick Seigleman

Lisa Goree, James KiernanRick Seigleman

A fundraiser was held at Canoe Place Inn to support Ma’s House, a communal art space located on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation in Southampton.

The event also celebrated pillars of the community including Shinnecock Nation Tribal Council Chair Lisa Goree, Guild Hall’s Anthony Madonna and Former New York State Assemblyman Fred Thiele.

The highlight of the evening was a series of performances by Native American musicians Matt Hunter, Thunderbird Sisters, and Jeffrey Pegram.

