Friendraiser Benefits Ma's House Art Program
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/04/2024
Lynne Marshall, Avery Dennis, Lindsay AbrahamRick Seigleman
Cathy Kennedy, John Halsey, Nilay OzaRick Seigleman
Sueey GutierrezRick Seigleman
Elka Rifkin, Ava LocksRick Seigleman
Peter SilvaRick Seigleman
Stephanie Joyce, Andrea Grover, Lindsay Morris, Liz Joyce, Jill Musnicki, Almond ZigmundRick Seigleman
Saundra Dennis, Rosemary RogersRick Seigleman
Kelley Dennis, Fred W. Thiele Jr., Jeremy DennisRick Seigleman
Isabel Begun, Maureen McMahonRick Seigleman
Leonardo Sandoval, Anthony MadonnaRick Seigleman
Chuck MacWhiinnieRick Seigleman
Brianna Hernandez, Lauren Brincat, Elizabeth AbramsRick Seigleman
Mitchell and Gregg Rechler, Ellen CeaRick Seigleman
Josephine Smith, Tony WeaksRick Seigleman
Jeffery PegramRick Seigleman
Mitchell Rechler, Tommy John SchiavoniRick Seigleman
Lisa Goree, James KiernanRick Seigleman
A fundraiser was held at Canoe Place Inn to support Ma’s House, a communal art space located on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation in Southampton.
The event also celebrated pillars of the community including Shinnecock Nation Tribal Council Chair Lisa Goree, Guild Hall’s Anthony Madonna and Former New York State Assemblyman Fred Thiele.
The highlight of the evening was a series of performances by Native American musicians Matt Hunter, Thunderbird Sisters, and Jeffrey Pegram.