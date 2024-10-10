Try These 5 East End Restaurants for Long Island Oyster Week

The second annual Long Island Oyster Week is finally here, and five restaurants on the East End are participating, all featuring locally grown oysters.

The second annual Long Island Oyster Week is back on Oct. 14, and five East End restaurants are participating in the festivities.

Oyster Week began in 2023, intended to celebrate and support Long Island’s oyster farming industry. In addition to their economic importance, oysters are also important for the environment, as one oyster alone filters up to 50 gallons of water a day.

Long Island oyster farms contribute to the removal of more than 192,000 pounds of nitrogen and more than 57,000 pounds of carbon from local estuaries each year – the equivalent of carbon and nitrogen created by 8,800 people.

“Long Island has been known for over 100 years as one of the finest (oysteries) in the world,” Richard Remmer of the Snapper Inn restaurant in Oakdale said in a press release announcing last year’s Oyster Week. “Just as wines from the Napa Valley and Bordeaux are great because of where the grapes are grown, so are oysters from the Great South Bay, Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound. Who hasn’t heard of Blue Point oysters?”

Here are the five East End restaurants participating in the event. Find out more about Long Island Oyster Week by visiting oysterweekli.com.

Dine Out for Long Island Oyster Week

Billy’s by the Bay

Billy’s by the Bay, a seafood restaurant and tiki bar in Greenport, marks its 15th anniversary this year. Founded in 2010 by a father-son duo from Mattituck, the restaurant has become a staple on the East End. Known for its fresh local seafood, Billy’s offers a variety of dishes, including lobsters, clams, mussels and options for non-seafood lovers. Oyster Week offerings at Billy’s by the Bay include $2 oysters, an oyster appetizer and an oyster entree, all featuring oysters from East End farms.

Open weekdays from noon to 7 p.m., and weekends from noon to 8 p.m., 2530 Manhanset Avenue, Greenport, 631-477-8300, billysbythebayrestaurants.com

Calissa Hamptons

Calissa Hamptons, a Mediterranean restaurant in Southampton, offers a menu inspired by the Aegean Islands, featuring dishes like wild crudo, lobster pasta and whole grilled Montauk fish. Known for its large-format dining options, Calissa also boasts a wine list awarded Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence, with a focus on Mediterranean selections. For Oyster Week, Calissa’s will be offering $1 oysters, which would surely go great with their cocktails including Amalfi Spritz, Chios Spritz and more.

Closed Monday, open Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Farm Country Kitchen

With a scenic view of the Peconic River while dining, it’s hard not to love Farm Country Kitchen. Housed in a colonial home from the late 1800s, the restaurant offers a range of soups, sandwiches, salads and seasonal entrées, with menus updated daily. Farm Country Kitchen is really getting into the spirit for Oyster Week, as they’ll be featuring $2 oysters and a special prix fixe menu featuring seafood entrees, oyster specials, cocktails and wine specials. Their oysters are coming from East End growers.

Closed Tuesday, open every other day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., 513 W. Main Street, Riverhead, 631-369-6311, farmcountrykitchenli.com

Riverhead Brew House

This brand-new restaurant, which opened in May at the closed Peconic County Brewing’s former location, is jumping right into the fray on Long Island Oyster Week. They’ll be featuring oysters from all over the island – North Shore oysters, South Shore oysters, East End oysters – with the offerings coming via $2 oysters and an oyster appetizer. Enjoy this Long Island staple food with some of Long Island’s best craft beer as well!

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 221 E. Main Street, Riverhead, 631-212-1265, riverheadbrewhouse.com

Bell & Anchor

Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor draws inspiration from the maritime history of the area. The restaurant features a menu rich in local seafood, steak, vegetables and regional beer and wine. Known for its deep flavors and textures, Bell & Anchor provides a dining experience that celebrates the heritage of the East End – and nothing embodies that more than their participation in Long Island Oyster Week. They’ll be offering $2 oysters and an oyster appetizer, featuring all East End oysters.

Closed Monday, open Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., 3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor, 631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com