Oktoberfest & Oyster Week Coincide, Fall Specials & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Oktoberfest and Oyster Week coincide now – German culture meets Long Island culture.

Welcome, October! Fall is officially here, and that calls for fall menus, soups and chowders, local apples, sitting fireside with family and friends, brunches and more. Luckily for you, there’s a little bit of all of the above detailed below.

Captain Jack’s on the Coast has debuted their new fall menu featuring themed dishes and cocktails that will get you in the spirit of the season. In case you missed it, they were named the Harborfest 2024 Chowder winner for their New England Clam Chowder, so all the chowder fans out there have to stop in for a bowl. On their fall menu you will find Shredded Duck & Sweet Potato Gnocchi featuring confit Long Island duck, handmade sweet potato gnocchi, golden raisins, roasted beets, toasted pine nuts and sage brown butter, Breaded Bone-In Pork Chop which is crispy pan-fried pork chop, apple bacon jam, butternut squash, warm farro risotto, roasted heirloom carrots and apple cider demi-glace. Other tasty fall fishes include their Harvest Salad, Chicken & Biscuits, Jack’s Fish Tacos – which change with the seasons – served with Sweet Po-Tater Tots and so much more. Pair it with one of their specialty cocktails such as an Apple Butter Old Fashioned, Autumn Mist, Pumpkin Espresso Martini or Cidertini! They are the only waterfront restaurant in Southampton, so be sure to pay them a visit and catch a sunset overlooking the marina below.

Breeze Hill Farm will be hosting their Apple Gala on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.! The event will feature an orchard tasting menu crafted by Kitchen Party and wine pairing by Macari. Start off the evening with an Autumn Breeze Sangria cocktail hour, followed by a small passed savory course featuring West Robins Oyster Bar with gala apple fennel mignonette, crispy sushi rice with tuna sashimi and ginger mutsu apple pureé, Empire apple cigarette with Catapano Farms chèvre and Meyer lemon zest paired with sparkling horses. Moving on to a plated savory course with offerings including organic mixed lettuces with spiced honey crisp, roquefort crema and BHF cider vinaigrette paired with Lifeforce Sauvignon Blanc, as well as caramelized Winesap apple glazed Crescent duck breast with sautéed Tuscan kale and cardamom apple chutney paired with Lifeforce Cabernet Franc. You will finish the evening off with a sweet offering course of “coffee and doughnuts” BHF cider doughnut with espresso panna cotta and vanilla sugar chantilly. Yum! Seats are limited, reserve your spot by visiting the following link: bit.ly/3XX5DDb.

Backyard at Solé East has released a special fall menu! Join them for Cicchetti of clam chowder, root vegetable soup, kale salad, Greek salad, tuna tartare, Mediterranean plate, meat & cheese, Backyard flatbread or mussels. Mains on the menu include tuna, monkfish, swordfish and NY strip steak simply off the grill, as well as oven roasted chicken, seafood paella, gnocchi, seared duck breast, braised short rib and butternut squash risotto. Still hungry? Add on a side of creamy polenta, parmigiano, truffle oil broccoli rabe, crushed pepper, garlic grilled asparagus, truffle fries and Brussels sprouts. Reservations can be made on their website.

Canoe Place Inn is back with more exciting happenings this month! Join them on Oct. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for an unforgettable Oktoberfest celebration! Live music, local craft beers, seasonal brews and delicious twists on traditional Bavarian favorites will be served, no reservations required! Get excited, their Fireside Fridays are back for the season! Starting Oct. 18, cozy up this fall and winter for a family-friendly evening of hot cider, rich hot chocolate, gooey s’mores and live acoustic music. The gatherings are open to everyone in the community, bring your family and friends to sit by the crackling fire!

Did you know?

Long Island Oyster Week, taking place Oct. 14 to 20, has partnered with Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and they are excited to offer a giveaway of a pair of tickets to Sparkling Pointe’s Local Oyster Showcase on Saturday, October 19! Beginning at 3 p.m., the Local Oyster Showcase is a walk-around interactive tasting experience of Sparkling Pointe wines paired with Long Island oysters. Six unique sparkling wine stations are set beside displays of special guest Long Island oyster farmers and North Fork restaurants. Live shucking showcases oyster varieties raw and chefs prepare an array of freshly made mignonettes, fries and toppings. Your ticket includes a walk-around tasting flight of six Sparkling Pointe wines paired with a two dozen (24) combination of raw and prepared oysters. Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets on the LI Oyster Week website! All other ticket sales for the event can be found on Sparkling Pointe’s website. Good luck!

Bits & Bites:

Don’t miss out on Rowdy Hall’s Oktoberfest specials! Their celebration ends Sunday, October 6th, stop by for a Bavarian tasting flight and flammkuchen before it’s over!

Love brunch but hate that it ends so early? Main Prospect in Southampton is offering All-Day Brunch AND happy hour from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sundays!

Edgewater in Hampton Bays has a beautiful view of Shinnecock Bay that you can enjoy while eating brunch or dinner! Brunch takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner service begins at 4 p.m.

Food Quote: “Eat, as nobody is watching. Enjoy food like that’s the only thing left in your world.” – Nikita Dudani