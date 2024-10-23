Mia Rosebud Hosts Italian Wine Journey Dinner in Boca Raton

Inside Mia Rosebud, Courtesy of Alissa Dragun

Next Tuesday, October 29, Mia Rosebud will host a “Journey through Italy,” the first in a series of intimate vintner dinners pairing its inimitable cuisine with selections from top international winemakers. The lively oenophile affair will honor Marchesi Antinori, a powerhouse winemaker and one of the oldest in Italy, and feature wines from its vineyards in Piedmont, Tuscany and Chianti Classico.

Claudia Vera, a market manager for Vinattieri 1385-Marchesi Antinori, will lead dinner guests through a tasting of five wines, including the Tignanello 2020, which Wine Spectator described as “Alluring and classy.” She will also lead a discussion on the winemaker’s colorful (and sometimes chaotic) 600-year-old history and its revolutionizing winemaking methods.

The evening will commence at 6:30 p.m. with a “vin ordinaire” reception followed by a seated five-course meal matched with wine pairings at 7 p.m.

Dinner costs $195 per person, excluding tax and tip. Guests are encouraged to make reservations as seating is limited.

“Sharing a beautiful meal and great wine is the cornerstone of being Italian,” says Marco Micheli, director of restaurant operations for Rosebud Restaurant Group. “We are elated to bring the Marchesi Antinori experience to our guests and share the stories behind each exceptional bottle.”

Mia Rosebud is located at 150 E. Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton. For more information or reservations, visit rosebudrestaurants.com or call 561-462-3000.