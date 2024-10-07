Recipe: Learn to Make Claude's at the Southampton Inn a La Vodka Sauce

Are you a fan of Claude’s penne a la vodka sauce? Learn how to make it at home.

Test your skills by making Chef Ronica Copes’ a la Vodka Sauce served every Monday night at Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn! Pasta night is only one of many daily specials taking place at Claude’s Restaurant, check them out for other delicious happenings.

Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn A La Vodka Sauce

Ingredients:

Olive oil

10 garlic cloves (puréed)

1 medium onion

2 cans tomato sauce (15-ounce cans)

6 whole tomatoes (steamed and peeled)

1 whole red bell pepper (steamed)

8 basil leaves

6 tablespoons Italian seasoning blend

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons white sugar

1.5 cup of red wine

Salt

Black pepper

Instructions

With a sharp knife, engrave an X on the bottom of the tomatoes.

Place tomatoes, whole onion, and red pepper in a half pot of water, and steam approximately 10 minutes past boiling.

Once steamed, remove from pot, then remove skin from tomatoes.

Using a knife, dice ingredients from the pot.

Add about two tablespoons of olive oil to a large saucepan.

Heat olive oil on medium high heat.

Once the olive oil is hot, add the steamed ingredients.

Sauté for about 3 minutes. Turn the heat down to medium.

Next, add the cans of tomato sauce, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, and the white sugar to the pan.

Then, stir the wine into the sauce.

Salt and pepper the marinara sauce to taste.

Cook the sauce on medium low heat for about 40 minutes to an hour.

Make sure to stir the sauce from time to time while the sauce cooks.

After the sauce has cooked, remove the sauce from heat.

At this point you can use a handheld blender to blend the sauce to get a smooth consistency.

Alfredo Sauce:

½ cup butter

1-pint heavy cream

Approx 4 ounces mascarpone cheese

1 teaspoon garlic purée

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

In a medium saucepan add butter, heavy whipping cream, and cream cheese.

Cook over medium heat and whisk until melted.

Add the remaining ingredients and stir until creamy and cheese is melted.

For a la Vodka:

Combine puréed marinara sauce with Alfredo, then add 3/4 cup of your favorite vodka. Let simmer for approximately 8 minutes on high heat, stirring constantly.