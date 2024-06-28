Event & Party Photos

Claude's Restaurant Reopens

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/28/2024

Allan Hunter, Robert RedikJulie Froehlich

Anthony Addison, Nancy Pierson, Norm Stump, Jennifer DeKlaver, Susan TraubJulie Froehlich

Bill McCuddy, Cara Damer, Binh DouglasJulie Froehlich

Brenda Simmons, Debbie Woods, Georgette Girier-KeyJulie Froehlich

Ceravolo and Candice CMCJulie Froehlich

Claudes' Staff Carolina and Gene ValleJulie Froehlich

Donna Fazendein-Dero, Amity Lucas, Claudia GarciaJulie Froehlich

Elizabeth Godfrey, Rhonda Koscinski, Candice Kochanskyj, Jola CartaerJulie Froehlich

Jessica Mackin, Kash BoyntonJulie Froehlich

John and Beth Melillo, Terry MoanJulie Froehlich

Kathy Murphy, Amy RoyalJulie Froehlich

Music by Liam MeaneyJulie Froehlich

Norm Stump, Ansely Boyer, Dede Gortthelf, Anthony AddisonJulie Froehlich

Steve Ludsin, Alice and Jennifer Thomson, Eddie Moan, Duncan ThomsonJulie Froehlich

Wendy Pearson, Micheal WellsJulie Froehlich

Yubal Marquez Fleites, Luciana PampaloneJulie Froehlich

Naseema Ortiz, Sharyn SammyJulie Froehlich

Claude’s Restaurant celebrated its grand opening with a friends and family night in Southampton.

Guests were invited to sample new classic dishes while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a beer and wine bar.

The event provided an opportunity for attendees to meet the team behind the restaurant and explore the newly renovated space.

