Claude's Restaurant Reopens
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
06/28/2024
Allan Hunter, Robert RedikJulie Froehlich
Anthony Addison, Nancy Pierson, Norm Stump, Jennifer DeKlaver, Susan TraubJulie Froehlich
Bill McCuddy, Cara Damer, Binh DouglasJulie Froehlich
Brenda Simmons, Debbie Woods, Georgette Girier-KeyJulie Froehlich
Ceravolo and Candice CMCJulie Froehlich
Claudes' Staff Carolina and Gene ValleJulie Froehlich
Donna Fazendein-Dero, Amity Lucas, Claudia GarciaJulie Froehlich
Elizabeth Godfrey, Rhonda Koscinski, Candice Kochanskyj, Jola CartaerJulie Froehlich
Jessica Mackin, Kash BoyntonJulie Froehlich
John and Beth Melillo, Terry MoanJulie Froehlich
Kathy Murphy, Amy RoyalJulie Froehlich
Music by Liam MeaneyJulie Froehlich
Norm Stump, Ansely Boyer, Dede Gortthelf, Anthony AddisonJulie Froehlich
Steve Ludsin, Alice and Jennifer Thomson, Eddie Moan, Duncan ThomsonJulie Froehlich
Wendy Pearson, Micheal WellsJulie Froehlich
Yubal Marquez Fleites, Luciana PampaloneJulie Froehlich
Naseema Ortiz, Sharyn SammyJulie Froehlich
Claude’s Restaurant celebrated its grand opening with a friends and family night in Southampton.
Guests were invited to sample new classic dishes while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a beer and wine bar.
The event provided an opportunity for attendees to meet the team behind the restaurant and explore the newly renovated space.