Recipe: Learn to Make Shrimp Piccata from Arthur & Sons

Arthur & Sons shrimp piccata

Chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons invites you to try your hand at making their shrimp piccata recipe! Be sure to save this recipe for the upcoming holiday season; it’s sure to be a hit!

Shrimp Piccata by Arthur & Sons Chef Joe Isidori

Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients

1 oz extra virgin olive oil

1 tbs shallots

1 tbs garlic

3 pieces artichoke, canned, long-stem only

5 pieces 8–12 CT shrimp

2 tbs capers

4 oz Francese sauce (2 oz white wine combined with 2 oz chicken stock in a glass measuring cup and set aside)

2 oz lemon sauce

1 tsp parsley

2 tbs butter

Salt to taste

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Directions

In a frying pan, roast artichokes with shallots, garlic and shrimp over high heat until roasted with color (approx. 7–10 minutes).

Add capers, Francese sauce, lemon juice and parsley.

Reduce sauce down, then add butter and emulsify.

Serve on a medium round plate with a lemon wedge.

Arthur & Sons is located at 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike in Bridgehampton. Visit arthurandsonsnyc.com/pages/bridgehampton.