Recipe: Learn to Make a Sweet Arthur & Sons Cannoli
1 minute 08/19/2024
Chef Joe Isadori invites you to try your hand at making Arthur & Sons’ famous cannoli! Follow the recipe below for the perfect dessert to wow your guests.
Arthur & Sons Cannoli
Ingredients:
32 oz Impastata cheese
1 1/4 cups Powdered sugar
3/4 cup Mini chocolate chips
1/2 tsp Cinnamon
Store-bought cannoli shell (Chef Joe’s favorites are from Artuso Pastry Shop and Ferrara NYC)
Directions:
1. Mix the cheese, sugar, cinnamon until they are well combined.
2. After mixing, fold in the chocolate chips.
3. Spoon the mixture into a pastry bag with a star tip and fill the shell.
Enjoy!
Arthur & Sons is located at 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. To learn more, visit arthurandsonsnyc.com.