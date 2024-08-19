Recipe: Learn to Make a Sweet Arthur & Sons Cannoli

Arthur & Sons Cannoli

Chef Joe Isadori invites you to try your hand at making Arthur & Sons’ famous cannoli! Follow the recipe below for the perfect dessert to wow your guests.

Ingredients:

32 oz Impastata cheese

1 1/4 cups Powdered sugar

3/4 cup Mini chocolate chips

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

Store-bought cannoli shell (Chef Joe’s favorites are from Artuso Pastry Shop and Ferrara NYC)

Directions:

1. Mix the cheese, sugar, cinnamon until they are well combined.

2. After mixing, fold in the chocolate chips.

3. Spoon the mixture into a pastry bag with a star tip and fill the shell.

Enjoy!

Arthur & Sons is located at 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. To learn more, visit arthurandsonsnyc.com.