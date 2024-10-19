Sandra Kaser of Southold Remembered for Charitable Spirit

Sandra Kay (Dart) Kaser

Sandra Kay (Dart) Kaser, formerly of Southold, died at age 88 in Getzville on Sept. 28, after a long battle with cancer. A woman who loved her family, friends, faith, reading and gardening, Kaser and her husband, Dennis, were dedicated to making a difference in the world.

Throughout her life, she and her husband volunteered in several developing countries. They dedicated their time and resources to educating underprivileged children, both at home and abroad. Kaser was born to Fred and Alice (Downs) Dart and was proud to have been raised on Bayview Road in Southold. She graduated from Beaver College, now Arcadia University, and initially taught school in Colorado and New York (Lindenhurst, Marathon and Cutchogue) before stopping to raise her family.

Kaser spent the 1970s in Nova Scotia raising her family and being a supportive minister’s wife in the churches Dennis pastored. In 1984, Sandra and Dennis moved back to Southold, where she taught at the Pilgrim School and later did home-care work for several elderly clients. She loved her friends and her books, so her bible studies and book groups were especially dear to her.

Kaser was predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her sister, Pat Milford (Bill), and her brother, Ed Dart (Judy). She also leaves behind her son, Owen (Val), and daughters, Jenny (Allan) and Molly (Leon), six grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation was October 5 at De Friest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated immediately afterward at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church. Interment was at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Unbound or World Vision. Kaser will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.