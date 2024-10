Martin & Jean Shafiroff Host Opera Italiana Reception

Jean Shafiroff, Alvise Casellati, Rebecca Seawright Sylvian Gaboury Jean and Martin Shafiroff Sylvian Gaboury Jean Shafiroff, Keiko Aoki, Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Sylvian Gaboury Francesco Belcaro, Claudia Mocellin, Alvise Casellati, Dani Bedoni, Scott Brubaker Sylvian Gaboury Alvise Casellati, Gerald Kunde Sylvian Gaboury Nicola Baiocchi Di Silvestri, Alvise Casellati Sylvian Gaboury Elena Gibbs Sylvian Gaboury Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, Jean Shafiroff, Angel Pei Sylvian Gaboury Marsan Nogielski, Preston Pinkett Sylvian Gaboury Lauren Day Roberts, Ann Liguori Sylvian Gaboury

Martin and Jean Shafiroff hosted a reception at their Manhattan home in honor of ‘Opera Italiana is in the Air’ and its conductor, Maestro Alvise Casellati.

The event followed Casellati’s outdoor concert at Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell, which drew thousands of people.

The public performance featured a program beginning with Verdi’s ‘Hymn of the Nations’.

The evening continued with pieces from Mascagni, Puccini, and Mozart, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Puccini’s passing.