Taste of Recovery Offers Epic Eats Against Addiction November 2 in Lake Worth

Louie Bossi’s portable pizza oven which was made in Italy, at Taste of Recovery 2023

The sixth annual Taste of Recovery will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 4–7 p.m. at the American German Club on 5111 Lantana Road in Lake Worth. The acclaimed culinary festival will feature bites from top chefs representing restaurants throughout Palm Beach County, as well as entertainment.

Christopher and Joan Finley are serving as the event’s co-chairs.

Taste of Recovery benefits The Crossroads Club, a Delray Beach non-profit that is celebrating more than 40 years in the community. The organization, at no charge, provides a safe haven for anyone whose life has been adversely affected by, or through, the use of addictive substances.

Participating restaurants and beverage companies so far include Louie Bossi’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria; City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill; Elisabetta’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria; City Oyster & Sushi Bar; Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar; Grease Burger, Beer and Whiskey Bar; Little Moir’s Catering; Coca-Cola; The London Essence Co.; J & J Seafood Bar and Grill; AJ’s All American Grill; Recovery Church Delray Beach; and Warren.

A “People’s Choice” Award will be given for “Best Bite,” and prominent local food writers will decide the Critics’ Choice Awards with cash prizes.

“Taste of Recovery features delicious food from our finest area restaurants, all while supporting an important cause, helping to fight addiction,” said Tony Allerton of The Crossroads Club.

Judges will be Jan Norris, food writer for The Coastal Star and Stet, Mike Mayo, co-host of the “Lunchbox” podcast and administrator of the Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group, and Mary Murray, Executive Editor, Palm Beach Illustrated.

The event was founded by Chef Louie Bossi, chef/partner of Louie Bossi’s Ristorante and Pizzeria. Big Time Restaurant Group has been a supporter of the event since its inception.

Tickets are $60 in advance or $75 at the door, available for purchase here.