"Cryptic" Exhibition Toasted at White Room Gallery Reception

The White Room Gallery‘s Kat O’Neill and Andrea McCafferty hosted their Cryptic Exhibition.

The exhibition featured a collection of large abstract works, AI photography and portraits.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet and converse with the creators behind the art at this artist’s reception.