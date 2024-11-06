"Cryptic" Exhibition Toasted at White Room Gallery Reception
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
11/06/2024
Andrea Somberg, Michael LoteneroRichard Lewin
Michael Lotenero's Family and FriendsRichard Lewin
Bethanne Haft, Jen Saunders, Martin SchwartzRichard Lewin
Bill GoldsteinRichard Lewin
Eileen Mullen, Andrea McCaffertyRichard Lewin
Emily Hopper St. JamesRichard Lewin
Gallery co-owner Kat O'Neill, Eddie MontakRichard Lewin
Jason and Vanessa BuduchRichard Lewin
Jason Goldstein, Tom ChuongRichard Lewin
Jen SaundersRichard Lewin
John and Sarah ViragRichard Lewin
Lisa Wasserman, Tim DaileyRichard Lewin
Lois Peltz, Jerry BrownRichard Lewin
Meredith Leo, HigiRichard Lewin
Teri and Kevin Kennedy, Gallery co-owner Andrea McCaffertyRichard Lewin
The White Room Gallery‘s Kat O’Neill and Andrea McCafferty hosted their Cryptic Exhibition.
The exhibition featured a collection of large abstract works, AI photography and portraits.
Attendees had the opportunity to meet and converse with the creators behind the art at this artist’s reception.