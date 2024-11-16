Sparkling Pointe, Gourmet Feasts, Festive Gatherings & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Sparkling Pointe in Southold

Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Whether you still need to plan dinner at home, reservations to dine out, or what wines you want to pair with your courses, the foodie news below has you covered.

Sparkling Pointe has just what you need to add a little sparkle to your Thanksgiving meals and enhance your celebrations! As the only sparkling wine producer on the North Fork of Long Island, they are dedicated to crafting exceptional bubbles that can elevate any occasion, which is why sparkling wines are a perfect match for Thanksgiving flavors. Their festive fizz and bright acidity make them versatile companions for every course, from appetizers to dessert.

A few pairings to consider at the holiday table include options such as their Sparkling Pointe 2019 Brut, with notes of pear, apple and hazelnut, the vintage Brut is a lovely fit for green bean casserole, apple and pear slaw or roasted Brussels sprouts. It also pairs well as an apéritif alongside seafood appetizers like oysters or baked clams. Their Sparkling Pointe 2019 Blanc de Blancs is made from 100% Chardonnay, their Blanc de Blancs is clean and crisp, featuring bright lemon and brioche notes. It pairs beautifully with cornbread and savory sausage stuffing. Their NV Cuvée Carnaval Rosé brings together the freshness of white wine with the fruity depth of a red, making it the perfect companion for turkey and creamy mashed potatoes. It also enhances pre-meal crudité, cheese, charcuterie and shrimp cocktails. One last pairing option is their NC Cuvée Carnaval Rouge, a ruby red sparkling wine, which is a unique choice that pairs nicely with bold main dishes such as roast turkey with cranberry sauce, as well as rich chocolate desserts. Wines can be purchased by visiting the vineyards, or by shopping on their website!

Experience a memorable Thanksgiving at Good Ground Tavern! Bring your loved ones with you on Thursday, Nov. 28 for an evening filled with delicious cuisine and live music by Ken Fowser Trio featuring Leandro Pellegrino on guitar. The warm and inviting atmosphere of the restaurant sets the perfect backdrop for your festive celebration. Their specialty curated holiday menu, subject to minor changes, starts with choices like Winter Chicory Salad, Parsnip Soup, Baked Peeko Oysters or Marinated Bay Scallop Crudo. An optional supplemental course of Honeynut Squash Risotto with Shaved White Truffles is also available. Your main course options offer Slow Roasted Green Circle Heritage Turkey, Wild King Salmon or American Wagyu Sirloin. Family-style sides include Green Beans with Toasted Almonds, Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Buttermilk Whipped Potatoes, Baked Yams and Fresh Cranberry & Tangerine Marmalade. After all of that deliciousness, you have to save room for dessert! A choice of Pumpkin Cheesecake or Honey Panna Cotta awaits you at the conclusion of your meal. The Thanksgiving dinner is set to take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Reservations can be made on their website.

Nick & Toni’s is celebrating Thanksgiving with a special “Thanksgiving at Home” menu! Portions serve two to three guests with dishes ranging from Nick & Toni’s Rosemary & Sea Salt Foccacia, Balsam Farm Baby Kale Salad, Nick & Toni’s Classic Lasagna, Amish Turkey Braciola, Sweet Pork Sausage, Fennel & Leek Stuffing, Balsam Farm Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Wood Oven Roasted Seasonal Mushrooms, Maple Sweet Potato Purée, Red Wine Turkey Gravy and Nick & Toni’s tartufo. All orders must be placed by Friday, November 25th at noon with pick-ups taking place on Wednesday, November 27th between 3 and 5 p.m. The restaurant will be closed Thanksgiving day and the menu is subject to change. Place your orders by visiting their website!

Did you know?

Fresno in East Hampton is now offering a special three-course prix fixe menu for $49, plus tax and gratuity. The menu, full of enticing dishes, is available Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. both at the bar and in the dining room. Some items you can enjoy include: PEI mussels, chicken Milanese, rigatoni Bolognese, their Fresno burger, warm flourless chocolate cake, vanilla crème brulee and much more. Happy hour is available exclusively at the bar Sunday to Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m. with $12 cocktails, $10 wines and $8 beers. Reservations can be made on their website or by calling the restaurant directly. Happy eating!

Bits & Bites:

South Edison in Montauk wants you to enjoy happy hour at the bar with food and drink specials throughout the week! It’s extended all night on Wednesdays for bingo, Fridays 5 – 7 p.m. and during all sporting events. Visit their website to make your reservations.

Riverhead Brew House is hosting a Speed Dating event on Wednesday, November 20th! Anyone ages 27 – 38 are welcome and $42 per person includes two drinks. Reserve your spot now by messaging 631-626-9173.

Watch your favorite NFL teams live every Sunday at The Clubhouse! Grab some friends and make a reservation to join them for a beer and some bites while watching the games. Visit their website for reservations.

Food Quote: “I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual.” – Henry David Thoreau