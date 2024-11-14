Long Island Clean Energy Hub Pitches Hamptons Homeowners

Massive South Fork Wind turbine towering over a large boat, Photo: Michael Malaszczyk

The Long Island Clean Energy Hub, a new educational initiative aimed at helping local residents and businesses transition to cleaner, more energy-efficient technologies, urged residents to take advantage of its assistance programs.

August Ruckdeschel of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County shared at a recent Village of Westhampton Beach board meeting how the hub is aimed at helping local residents and businesses transition to cleaner, more energy-efficient technologies.

The program, funded by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), provides free, unbiased information and guidance to homeowners, renters, small businesses, and municipalities interested in clean energy solutions like solar, geothermal, and energy-efficient systems.

Ruckdeschel explained that the hub assists with navigating available state and federal rebates, tax credits, and subsidies. Homeowners can benefit from free home energy assessments that identify energy inefficiencies and provide recommendations for insulation, sealing, and other improvements. Income-eligible participants may receive up to $6,250 in free services, with additional funding available through NYSERDA’s Empower Plus program, which can stack on top of existing rebates.

In addition, the program offers significant incentives for renewable energy technologies. For example, heat pump installations can receive rebates of up to $4,000, and solar energy systems are eligible for a 30% federal tax credit, plus a 25% state tax credit. Ruckdeschel also highlighted the Inflation Reduction Act, which ensures that nonprofit organizations, including churches and municipalities, can directly benefit from these tax credits, a shift that was intentionally designed to encourage clean energy adoption in underserved communities.

Ruckdeschel encouraged attendees to spread the word and take advantage of these resources, noting that the village already has successful projects underway, though there is room for more participation. He also emphasized the hub’s role in workforce development, offering training for individuals interested in clean energy careers.