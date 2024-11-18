Recipe: Learn to Make Good Ground Tavern Green Circle Farms Chicken

Try making Good Ground Tavern Green Circle Farms Chicken

As the holiday season approaches, why not bring a taste of Good Ground Tavern into your own kitchen? This hearty Green Circle Farms chicken, paired with maitake mushrooms, savoy spinach and buttermilk whipped potatoes, is the perfect recipe to impress your guests and celebrate the season at home. Enjoy!

Good Ground Tavern Green Circle Farms Chicken

Chicken Brine Recipe:

18 liters of water

540 grams of salt

200 grams of crushed, whole garlic

200 grams of shallot

500 grams of dark amber maple syrup

500 grams of halved lemons

400 grams of fresh rosemary

40 grams of fresh thyme

8 bay leaves

Method: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl/container and whisk until salt is dissolved and mixture is homogeneous.

Note: Use a 3.5-pound whole chicken, and remove the wishbone. Brine for 24 hours, then dry for another 24 hours.

Buttermilk Whipped Potatoes:

1 kilogram of peeled, steamed, or boiled russet potatoes

150 grams of whole milk

500 grams of butter

250 grams of clarified butter

100 grams of sour cream

100 grams of buttermilk

20 grams of salt

Method: Place all ingredients into a large rondeau pan, and whisk until homogeneous and fluffy. (Note: For best results, cooked potatoes should be passed through a food mill or ricer while hot.)

Notes: We order locally grown maitake mushrooms, portion them into nicely sized pieces. We get fresh spinach, clean, wash and dry. We saute the mushrooms in butter, when they are nicely cooked and crispy we add in the spinach and let the residual heat lightly cook the spinach. We salt to taste, and finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon.

Cooking the Chicken: Roast the whole chicken in the oven at 450°F. For home cooks I would recommend roasting the chicken until it reaches an internal temp of 150°F. Let the chicken rest for the same amount of time it was cooked for. While resting the carryover cooking will bring the chicken up to 165°F, which is perfectly cooked.

Plating:

Buttermilk whipped potatoes get put on the plate in a circle. We place a small well in the potatoes so the spinach and mushrooms have a place to sit.

After the spinach and mushrooms are sauteed (note above), we place them directly into the middle of the potatoes.

We keep the chicken whole and carve it to order. It is then finished underneath the broiler with beurre monte, which is water and butter emulsified into a sauce.

We broil the chicken until the skin is perfectly golden and crispy.

The chicken is then placed on top of the potatoes and mushrooms.

Good Ground Tavern is located at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, 239 E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. canoeplace.com/restaurantprivatedining