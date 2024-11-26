Sag Harbor Wi-Fi Access Expansion Gains Steam

Wi-fi could finally be expanding in Sag Harbor Village (Getty Images)

A Sag Harbor Village effort to expand Wi-Fi access to more areas of the community is advancing amid increasing demand for reliable internet access in both residential and commercial spaces.

Local leaders said they hope that improved connectivity will benefit the village’s residents and local businesses alike for the project that has been years in the making. But additional steps need to be taken.

“Six years, I’ve been asking about expanding Wi-Fi in the village,” Sag Harbor Village Mayor Thomas Gardella said at the Nov. 12 board meeting. “I think it’s finally going to happen.”

The project manager partnering in the initiative noted the difficulty of acquiring specific hardware needed for the project, but expressed optimism that those issues may soon be put to rest.

The project would use 60 GHz technology, which uses a higher frequency than traditional Wi-Fi bands, eliminating interference from other devices, making it especially useful in areas where there is significant equipment activity, such as boats with radar systems.

But the village board needs to pass a resolution authorizing use of municipal property for the equipment to be installed and ensure a successful rollout. A formal partnership agreement also needs board approval.