Voters elected a political novice as the Village of North Haven’s new mayor in a rare three-way race, and an East Hampton Village incumbent trustee was unseated in recent East End elections.

The two villages were among three in the Hamptons where residents cast ballots on June 21. In North Haven, first-term village trustee Chris Fiore won with 164 votes over Terie Diat and former mayor John Reiser, who received 106 and 105, respectively, after Mayor Jeff Sander declined to seek re-election.

In East Hampton Village, Carrie Doyle and Sarah Amaden — allies of Mayor Jerry Larsen — ousted Trustee Arthur Graham.

In the third South Fork race held the same day, Sag Harbor village trustees Thomas Gardella and Edward Haye won re-election without opposition.

The North Haven race was notable for being the most hotly contested village election on the East End this year and the first time a mayoral election has seen a campaign with more than one candidate in three decades in the quiet village. Village trustees Claas Abraham and E. Dianne Skilbred both won re-election uncontested, other than a handful of write-in candidates.