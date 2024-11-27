Santa & More Holiday Fun Coming to Hilton West Palm Beach

Santa brunch at Hilton West Palm Beach

Hilton West Palm Beach is rolling out a month of holiday fun in December, including visits, food and photos with Santa, holiday cocktails for adults and movies for the whole family.

The festivities begin on Thursday, December 12 when Santa flies in from the North Pole to take photos with all of his favorite fans from 4–7 p.m. Milk and homemade cookies will be served, and guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for Hilton West Palm Beach’s annual toy drive in partnership with the West Palm Beach Police Department. This event is free but reservations are recommended.

On Sunday, December 15, adults can enjoy a special Get Into The Holiday Spirits Cocktail Experience from 5–6:30 p.m. Sip a welcome cocktail then hit the bar to concoct holiday potions under the tutelage of the Galley grill house and bar’s head mixologist, Hauk Cornell. Receive 20% off dinner at Galley before or after the class, which costs $60.

Then, on Friday, December 20 adults and kids alike cat watch Will Ferrell’s Christmas classic Elf at a free Moonlight Movies screening from 7–9 p.m.

Finally, on Sunday, December 22, the hotel is hosting the big red saint for a brunch with Santa at Mezze from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Enjoy a gourmet buffet, festive music and kid-friendly activities, sights and sounds. Santa Claus and his merry Elf will take photos tableside with guests from noon-2 p.m. This event costs $65 for adults and $25 for children ages 4 to 10. Reservations are recommended.

Hilton West Palm Beach is located at 600 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. For more information, call 561-231-6000 or visit hiltonwestpalmbeach.com.