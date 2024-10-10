Learn to Swim Like a Mermaid at Hilton West Palm Beach Saturday

Learn to swim like a mermaid! (Getty Images)

Ever dream of swimming like a mermaid? Adults and kids alike are welcomed to visit Vero Beach Mermaid at Hilton West Palm Beach (600 Okeechobee Boulevard) this Saturday, October 12 and begin training to make a splash and glide through the water just like Ariel with your very own tail.

Led by world-famous PADI mermaiden, Brandee Anthony, the immersive, 60-minute class will teach kids and adults to safely swim, kick, dive and tread water gracefully while wearing a colorful mermaid tail and monofin.

The exciting, fun-filled day ends with a mermaid photoshoot by the pool.

Two sessions are offered, including “Discover Mermaid,” open to kids ages 6 to 9, at 9 a.m. for $75, and “Basic Mermaid,” open to adults and kids ages 10 and up, at 10:15 a.m. for $155. If the Basic Mermaid course is successfully completed, each student will be issued a PADI Basic Mermaid certification.

Previous experience is not required, but mermaids in training must know how to swim. Participants are asked to bring goggles or masks that are comfortable for participating children, and wear a swimsuit that is comfortable for active movements. If you have a mermaid tail already, you are welcome to bring it.

For more information or to register, visit mermaidfreedive.com/hilton-october.

Anyone with questions or in need of more details can also call 561-231-6000 or visit hiltonwestpalmbeach.com.